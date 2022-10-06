Bertie Beach

The Bertie Beach will see upgrades and changes as the next phase of construction begins later this month.

 John Foley/Bertie Ledger-Advance

The Bertie County Tall Glass of Water (TGOW) project will be closer to becoming a reality on Tuesday, Oct. 11 when the next phase of construction begins.

The Bertie County Board of Commissioners awarded the $1,271,000 contract to A.R. Chesson Construction Company of Williamston at their regular September board meeting.

