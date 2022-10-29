If one is aspiring to till the soil and become a niche market farmer, focusing on niche crops and livestock, the inaugural Northeast North Carolina Niche Agricultural Conference is something he or she may want to attend.

The conference is being held at the Currituck County Extension Center in Barco on Nov. 18 and includes a full day of speakers, exhibits and education.

