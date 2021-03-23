No area counties are still seeing critical spread of COVID-19, and only one hasn’t dropped to the lowest tier for viral spread of the coronavirus, a new state report shows.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services released its latest County Alert System report on Thursday. In it, only one county — Randolph — remains in the red, or highest, tier for viral spread of COVID-19. That’s five fewer counties showing critical spread than in the March 4 county alert system report.
Meanwhile, only 17 counties, including Camden County, remain in the orange tier, which designates “substantial” spread of the virus. That’s half the number of orange tier counties from the March 4 report.
An overwhelming majority of counties — 82 — are now in the yellow, or lowest, tier, for viral spread. Among them are seven area counties: Pasquotank, Currituck, Perquimans, Chowan, Hertford, Bertie and Gates.
Perquimans saw the largest change in the latest report, which is based on COVID-19 data collected from Feb. 28 to March 13. Classified as red in the March 4 report, it’s now in the yellow tier. Also falling from orange to yellow in the latest report are Currituck and Gates counties. The other counties in the region were already in the yellow tier.
State health officials have said the county alert system reports, released every several weeks, are designed to help both the public and local officials better understand how the coronavirus is spreading in their community.
To compile the reports, DHHS compares counties according to their COVID-19 case rates per 100,000 people, their percentage of positive tests and the impact virus cases are having on their community hospitals.
Counties in the red tier have reported more than 200 new cases per 100,000 people in the past 14 days, with at least 42 new cases. They also have a test positive rate of more than 10% and are seeing a “heavy” COVID impact on hospitals.
Counties in the orange tier reported between 101 and 200 new cases per 100,000 people in 14 days, with at least 21 cases. Their positive test rate is also between 8 and 10% and they’re seeing a “moderate” COVID impact on hospitals.
Despite lingering in the orange tier, Camden’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 people fell by more than 90 to 202.4. Its 14-day percentage of positive cases also fell by more than 6% to 9.4% in the latest report.
Camden’s total COVID cases as of Sunday were 606, an increase of 12 in a little over two weeks. Of that number, 12 were active, a decrease of eight from March 7.
Perquimans’ case rate fell by more than 140 to 170.8 in the latest report, while its rate of positive tests fell to 7% — a decrease of 5.3%. Its total COVID-19 cases, meanwhile, rose to 935, an increase of only 12 cases since March 7. Its active cases plummeted to five, a decrease of 20.
Pasquotank County’s 14-day case rate fell to 153.2, a decrease of just over 50. Its 14-day positive test rate increased slightly — from 4.2% to 4.3%. Its COVID-19 cases rose to 3,124, an increase of only 44 since March 7. Its active cases fell by nearly half — from 35 to 18.
Chowan County, whose case rate has fallen by nearly half in the last two alert system reports, saw it fall by nearly half again — from 337.1 to 172.1. Its positive test rate also decreased nearly by half — from 6.4% to 3.5%.
Chowan’s total COVID cases grew to 1,390, an increase of only eight cases since March 7. Its active cases, meanwhile, dropped to nine, which is 23 fewer than two weeks ago.
Currituck’s 14-day case rate fell by more than 75 to 169.3. Its 14-day positive test rate also fell by nearly 2% — from 9.3% to 7.4%. Currituck’s total COVID cases grew by only 21 — from 1,392 on March 7 to 1,413 on Sunday. Its active cases fell by nine to 15.
Gates’ case rate fell by nearly 70, dipping to 129.7 in the latest report. Its positive test rate fell by more than 4% — from 9.9% to 5.7%. Gates’ total COVID cases rose by 12 over the two-week period to 689. Its active cases, meanwhile, was 14, a slight increase from 10 on March 7.
Of the two area counties in the yellow tier the longest, Hertford County became the first to see its case rate fall below 100.
Hertford’s 14-day case rate in the latest report was 88.7, a decrease of 168. Its 14-day positive test rate fell to a region low of 2.8%, down from 6.2% in the last report. Only six counties in the state had a lower case rate and only 14 had a lower positive test rate.
Hertford’s total COVID-19 cases grew by only seven over the two-week period to 1,970. Its number of active cases fell to 10, 18 fewer than two weeks ago.
Bertie County’s case rate also fell, dropping from 279.7 to 142.5. Its positive test rate also fell from 7% to 3.8%. Bertie’s total COVID cases as of Sunday were 1,680, an increase of 18 over two weeks. Its active cases fell to 17, a decrease of 22.