At their July 18, meeting the Bertie County Board of Commissioners gave Bertie County resident Elizabeth Northcott the nod to establish a citizens ad-hoc committee to research and review the possibilities of a countywide tethering law or tethering ban for county dogs.

While the county does not presently have any laws dealing with the tethering or chaining of dogs, Northcott took issue with the lack of ordinance and proposed an ordinance be adopted.

