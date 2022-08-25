At their July 18, meeting the Bertie County Board of Commissioners gave Bertie County resident Elizabeth Northcott the nod to establish a citizens ad-hoc committee to research and review the possibilities of a countywide tethering law or tethering ban for county dogs.
While the county does not presently have any laws dealing with the tethering or chaining of dogs, Northcott took issue with the lack of ordinance and proposed an ordinance be adopted.
Currently, Northcott has formed a committee, registered for non-profit status and is looking for volunteers and donations.
“The committee is coming together nicely, and we are snowballing into a non-profit so we can apply for funds and grants. Deborah Tayloe fell right in with me in getting the committee off the ground. She is a web genius and has gotten us a domain name to use,” Northcott said.
“We have plans to work with Bertie High School shop class, led by teacher Brian Dail. The class will hopefully be making small pantries (like the Little Library projects) and we’ll fill them with pet food and cat litter,” she continued. “Hoping to have three of them soon. We have lots of irons in the fire.”
Northcott was moved to present the idea of a tethering ordinance to the county commissioners after a Bertie County resident was arrested and accused of starving one of her dogs to death.
The dog problem at the residence was brought to the county’s attention by PETA, which in turn spurred Northcott’s reaction.
“I am like a dog with a bone, I don’t give up” said Northcott at the commissioners meeting when asked about her proposed ordinance. Let’s just say dogs do not have a voice. I am that voice.”
While Northcott is not a member of PETA, she has followed their actions since reading of the dead dog on the property.
When the commissioners claimed PETA would need to further educate the community before they would consider an ordinance, Northcott asked if she could form a committee to look into the problems. The commissioners agreed.
Northcott’s committee is gaining countywide support. The current members are Deborah Tayloe, Jack Staley, Rhonda Cooper, Haley Northcott- intern (vet student in college) and Dr. Cheryl Powell, DVM, as the advisor.
“We will elect a board from our members once we have all a few more members,” Northcott said.
And while Northcott is building her committee, PETA is building a case against the resident.
In PETA’s civil lawsuit against the resident, the Windsor woman accused of starving one of her dogs to death, Bertie County District Court Judge W. Turner Stephenson III granted PETA temporary custody of five dogs Monday.
The resident is also facing seven criminal counts of cruelty to animals, including for the death by starvation of Minnie, a young pit bull dog whose skeletal remains PETA fieldworkers found in February.
“The five other surviving dogs included Minnie’s father, Duke, and littermate, Duchess, as well as Sandy, Zeus and Billie, a young puppy apparently acquired after Minnie’s death, said a PETA spokesperson. Askew claimed to have given away a sixth dog named Nala, also covered by Judge Stephenson’s order, to a Virginia family whose name she didn’t know.
According to information provided by PETA, On February 15, PETA fieldworkers found Minnie dead inside a doghouse. She was emaciated and still chained to a nearby tree. Neither she nor the five still-living dogs chained up on the property had any food or drinkable water within reach, according to PETA.
“The dogs on the property — including a Chihuahua named Buddy, who was surrendered into PETA’s custody in August 2021 — were kept chained in filthy, deplorable conditions. The dogs were consistently found in a malnourished and neglected state despite our repeated attempts to inform Askew about their basic needs. In addition, we provided her with free food, spay/neuter services, doghouses, flea and flystrike prevention, cable tie-outs and collars to replace heavy chains and painful choke collars and more,” said Daphna Nachminovitch Senior Vice President Cruelty Investigative Department
She added, “After many months of pleading and urging by PETA, the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office finally removed four surviving dogs: Zeus (whose ears are permanently disfigured from years of flystrike, a painful condition in which flies bite animals and lay eggs on them and maggots eat away at their skin), Duke, Sandy and Duchess — all of whom had been held at the Bertie County Animal Shelter from June 23 to August 15.”
The five dogs were taken in by PETA Monday afternoon August 15 and are being housed in air-conditioned guest rooms with soft bedding and toys, according to Nachminovitch. They are also receiving individual attention and appropriate care for various conditions.
The civil case is expected to go to trial next month, and the next criminal case court date is Aug. 31 at 9 a.m.
The resident is also expected to appear in court on Sept. 1 for a show-cause hearing on contempt for refusing to allow PETA representatives to remove dogs from her property on July 28, pursuant to a temporary restraining order also signed by Judge Stephenson.
Northcott has named her committee Companion Animal Advocates of Bertie — CAAB and is currently seeking volunteers and donations to help build those Pet Pantries.