Windsor – The Spooktacular 5K has a new name.
The annual 5K race will now be called Bertie Spectacular 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run.
The name was brought to the committee’s attention that the original name was being interpreted in a negative way by part of the community.
The committee released a statement.
“The term was only used for identifying our event which was held at or near Halloween," It reads. "We appreciate their honesty and forthrightness concerning this and to that end, we are changing the name of the event to avoid any belief that we condone its use in any negative way. Our intention has been and always will be to provide financial support for the mission of the Good Shepherd Food Pantry.”
The 5K , 1 Mile Fun Run and Jamboree was organized in 2010 to address the problem of hunger in Bertie County by raising funds for The Good Shepherd Food Pantry.
The event has been the only fundraising event for GSFP. The town of Windsor and Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce have embraced the event as a drawing card for the area and provide support.
Last year’s 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk was hosted as a virtual event due to COVID-19 restrictions giving participants a 2 week span to run or walk.
This year’s event will be held in person on Saturday, Oct. 30, on York St. , behind Townhall in Windsor.
Food insecurity remains a problem in Bertie County. The Good Shepherd Food Pantry works to relieve hunger, increase self-reliance, and improve the quality of life for individuals, families, and children in Bertie County.
Funds raised by the Bertie Spectacular are used to purchase food for residents in Bertie County who are less fortunate.
For more information about The Spectacular 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run visit www.spectacular5k.com, The Good Shepherd's Food Pantry's Spectacular 5K Facebook page or call the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce at 252-794-4277.
Registration is open. To register, go to www.runtheeast.com , click on the race calendar, scroll down to Oct. 30 and click on the 5K race or 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk. Prizes are only awarded for the 5K race.