POWELLSVILLE - The first in what will likely be multiple suspects has been arrested and charged in a November 2016 breaking and entering in Powellsville.
Bertie County Sheriff John Holley said Travis Donte Smallwood was charged Tuesday in connection with the incident after an investigation that included the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office, Hertford County Sheriff’s Office, Ahoskie Police Department, Down East Drug Task Force and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.
Travis Donte Smallwood is currently in the Hertford County Detention Center under a $1 million bond where he is charged with first degree burglary, first degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, three counts of safecracking, larceny of a firearm, larceny of a motor vehicle and burning of a building.
Sheriff Holley said the incident occurred on Nov. 3, 2016 when the sheriff’s office responded to a residence near Powellsville, where they found a female had been restrained and “severely assaulted.”
He said investigation revealed a burglary and robbery took place at the residence while the male resident was away from home.
“Our investigation has led us to multiple suspects in this case, and this is simply the first arrest,” Sheriff Holley said. “There will be more to come.”
Anyone with information about the incident is still encouraged to contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330.