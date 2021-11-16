KELFORD – More than 100 people were gathered at a nightclub in Kelford when a Lewiston Woodville man lost his life.
Bertie County Sheriff John Holley said officers were dispatched to the Spotlight Lounge at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14.
“Officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately began administering first aid,” Sheriff Holley said. “Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene.”
The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Joseph Cary of Lewiston Woodville, according to Bertie County Sheriff’s Maj. Matt Roebuck.
Maj. Roebuck said there were a large number of people at the club, believed to be more than 150 and attempts were being made to identify possible witnesses. He said many have already given statements, but the others are needed to provide their account of what happened.
“We need anyone who was at the party to call and let us know what they saw,” he said. “We don’t need names, but we do need the information.”
Sheriff Holley said Sgt. Tyrone Ruffin, Cpl. Harris Williams and Deputies Michael Lawrence, Keith Padgette and Alex Teal were on scene. He added that Det. Brandon Turner is the agent for the case.
The homicide is being investigated by the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office along with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.
Maj. Roebuck said at this time there is no information connecting Sunday’s incident with the previous weekend’s shooting at an Ahoskie nightclub.
Those with additional information are encouraged to call the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330.