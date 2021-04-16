WINDSOR – Two men have been charged in connection with a rash of break-ins in the western portion of Bertie County.
Bertie County Sheriff John Holley said information was provided and warrants in order to charge Jalik Lassiter and Shykwan Hawkins in the crimes. The information was presented by Det. Brandon Ingram.
The break-ins happened on Early Station Road and Hexlena Road.
One of those suspects – Hawkins – is still on the lam and is being sought by multiple agencies.
“I know when someone’s house is broken into, they want arrests made the next day. So do I,” Sheriff Holley said. “Unfortunately, when we do things quickly it can lead to criminals walking out of court free. We have to take our time, dot every i and cross every t and that’s what we’re trying to do in this situation.”
Early this month, Bertie County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Matt Roebuck indicated charges were pending against two individuals, but said there were likely three to four people involved. Investigation continues to identify the other two suspects.
Lassiter, who was already in jail under related charges, was charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny of a firearm, two counts of felony possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of felony possession of a stolen firearm, one count of felony possession of stolen property and one count of larceny after breaking and entering.
He was served with the warrants and placed under an additional $50,000 secured bond. His first appearance on the charges was in Bertie County District Court April 14.
Hawkins faces eight felony counts in all, including two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny of a firearm, two counts of felony possession of stolen property, one count of felony larceny after breaking and entering and one count of possession of stolen property.
In addition to those charges, he is being sought by the Down East Drug Task Force in connection with drug-related charges in Northampton County.
Hawkins is described as a 21-year-old black male about 5’7” who has tattoos on his face, neck and arms. He should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Sheriff Holley said his office is still seeking information from the public on a variety of fronts.
“First and foremost, we want to get Shykwan Hawkins off the streets,” Sheriff Holley said. “He is wanted in multiple jurisdictions and it’s time he answers for his crimes.”
There are also additional people involved, according to the sheriff’s office investigation.
“We are also still seeking information on the two or more accomplices involved in these crimes,” Maj. Roebuck said. “We are grateful for the information we have received from the community, but we are asking for any additional help they can provide as we continue to look for additional suspects.”
Those with information on either Hawkins’ whereabouts or the break-ins themselves should call the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330.