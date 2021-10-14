WINDSOR - One-Stop Voting for the Windsor municipal election begins today (Thursday).
One-Stop Voting will be held at the Bertie County Board of Elections office at 210 West Watson St. in Windsor. It opened at 8:30 a.m. this morning and will continue through 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.
The only town to offer One-Stop Voting in Bertie County is the county seat – Windsor. There are two seats up for the Windsor Board of Commissioners and the mayor’s office is on the ballot.
Three people are seeking the two seats on the town board. They include incumbent Commissioner Randy K. Whitaker along with former Bertie County Commissioner L.C. Hoggard and retired insurance agent David Bunch, who is seeking his first elective office.
Incumbent Windsor Commissioner David Overton is retiring and did not seek an additional term in office.
Also retiring is current Windsor Mayor Jim Hoggard. He declined to seek another term.
The lone candidate for Mayor is Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce executive Lewis Hoggard, who will be seeking his first elective office.
Voting is open from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. each weekday from today until Friday, Oct. 29. The only Saturday for One-Stop Voting will be Oct. 30, when the office is open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
For more information, call the Bertie County Board of Elections at 252-794-5306.
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@ncweeklies.com.