Throughout the last three COVID-filled years businesses across the county have struggled to keep the doors open, stores staffed and shelves stocked.
While inventory depletion, supply chain disruption and distribution backlogs whittled away at profits, lack of staff played havoc with the owner’s ability to open at all.
While all of these challenges had a serious effect on the economy, many businesses are beginning to see a small degree of normalcy returning. This is true across Bertie County, according to Nicole Outlaw.
A Bertie County native and Bertie High School alum, Outlaw is deeply involved in business across the county. As the program manager of CREATE at the Kenan-Flagler Institute of Private Enterprise, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the mother of four is laser beam focused on growing businesses in Bertie County.
The rise to her current position was unexpected happenstance.
“I first met Mark Little, Executive Director of NCGRowth and Elizabeth Basnight, Assistant Director of Business Programs, back in 2014 when I was establishing my first business — Rise & Grind Coffeehouse in Windsor, alongside Jasmine Outlaw and Tekeyla Hassell,” said Outlaw.
The entrepreneur went on to explain the NCGrowth team helped in creating financial projections and assigned a Kenan-Flagler MBA student, Chris Long, to work with the start-up during Long’s spring semester.
That introduction led to Outlaw’s current position as program manager.
“CREATE/NCGrowth is a national center helping businesses, governments and other organizations create good equitable jobs, equitable economies and new wealth in distressed communities,” said Outlaw.
The center provides technical assistance, produces academic and applies research, while developing innovative policy along with a host of other unique events. CREATE/NCGrowth also includes Anchor Institutions Create Economic Resilience (AICER); SmartUp; Homegrown Tools; and the Black Communities Conference.
Outlaw’s passion for business doesn’t stop when her NCGrowth day ends.
“I could not travel from county-to-county in our backyard and not share what I know with my people. So, I volunteer my time to the organization I began,” said Outlaw.
She gave birth to the Bertie County Small Business Network, (BCSBN) with that in mind.
“I consider starting the network a labor of love. It’s a passion project. I love my community. I am proud of the many talented people here. I wanted to help,” said Outlaw who started the group in 2021.
The BCSBN is a not-for-profit civic group for small business owners in Bertie and surrounding counties. The organization provides opportunities for training, access to small business resources, and promotes networking events.
While the BCSBN is not part of the NCGrowth program, the BCSBN network is highly representative of the methods used to support businesses in rural and economically distressed communities.
According to Outlaw the organization offers three basic business tools that members may add to their business toolbox, Resources, Collaboration, and Support.
“We provide resources for our members that many businesses need. As a member of the CREATE/NCGrowth team, I have access to organizations and individuals who can provide support and tools for small business success,” she said.
Monthly Outlaw invites colleagues to her Business Education Series.
The meeting includes a 20-minute update by local industry professionals sharing information and small business opportunities. The topics include funding, marketing, small business tax tips, content creation tips and other tools the small business owner relies on.
Past guests include Patrick Rodriguez of the Small Business Administration and Dana Newell of Benton Newell Communications. Both speakers offered information from their areas of expertise. In October, network ambassador Jose Taylor will share small business tax tips.
Collaboration is also a primary resource, according to Outlaw.
“Our members connect with other small business owners within our group fostering sales, friendship and business expansion. The BCSBN seeks to serve as a supplemental group for small business owners whether they have a business in the idea phase, or they have been in business for 20 years,” explained Outlaw.
One of the goals for the group is to provide a supplemental support system to sustain small business in Bertie.
“If business owners feel supported and see initiatives happening in their neighborhoods, that increases their probability for success,” said Outlaw.
According to Outlaw, small businesses in Bertie County are facing many struggles. The three concerns business owners voice most frequently are limited access to storefront space to lease, rent or purchase. Access to capital is the second major challenge and finally, direct support from local government.
“It is my opinion that Small Business in Bertie has the potential to significantly boost our local economy and revitalize the rural communities in our county. However, local investment, time and funding is key. N.C. Commerce and other entities are showing us not only that small business matters but that rural small business matters. We need our local government leaders to continue to seek grant funds and resources that will provide opportunities for small town revitalization. We also must have equitable distribution of those funds,” Outlaw said.
Outlaw continues to stress the need for county collaboration and regularly hosts events promoting local businesses. In September BCSBN hosted a Business Professional Services Resource Fair.
On Nov. 26, BCSBN is hosting a Parking Lot Pop Up Shop in Windsor from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 102 Granville Street.
BCSBN meets the last Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. on ZOOM.
For more information contact BCSBN by email: bcsbn1@gmail.com, phone: 252-325-8085.