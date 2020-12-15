Citizens in Bertie County went to the polls in record numbers before Tuesday’s General Election.
More than 7,500 people voted before the election – using either One-Stop or mail-in balloting.
The unofficial results from Tuesday’s election were not available as of press time Tuesday night, but should be posted on the Bertie Ledger-Advance Facebook page.
Bertie County, and every county surrounding, had more than 50 percent of its registered voters cast ballots before election day. In Bertie County, 7,779 people voted, which made up 58.3 percent of the county’s electorate.
Bertie’s neighbors also cast ballots in record-breaking numbers. They included: Chowan County (63.9 percent), Washington (59.3), Hertford (56.9), Northampton (55.1), Martin (54) and Halifax (51.5).
Statewide, more than 4.5 million voters went to the polls for early voting, accounting for 62.2 of registered voters. Of those, 3.6 million voted One-Stop while nearly 950,000 voted by mail.
The party affiliation breakdown included: 1.7 million Democrats, 1.45 million Republicans, 1.39 million Unaffiliated and just under 21,000 Libertarians. Constitution Party and Green Party balloters made up about 4,000 total voters.
As comparison, only 4.77 million votes total were cast in the 2016 General Election while that number was even lower in the 2012 (4.54 million) and 2008 (4.35) races.
Nationwide, reports say that nearly 100 million votes were cast before Election Day, with North Carolina being one of those who had high turnouts, exceeded only by California, Florida and Texas.
Next week, total election coverage will break down how Bertie County voted.
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@ncweeklies.com.