Paint Drying on Granville Mural
By John Foley
As the year’s end closes in, many are focusing on wrapping up projects in order to move on to new ones in the coming year.
That’s the case with the Windsor Granville Mural Project currently coming to a celebratory end on Granville Street.
Artists of all ages, parachute enthusiasts, hot chocolate and cookie lovers, along with those whose images grace the wall are invited to attend the new mural celebration at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Muralists Andrew and Sarah McWilson who have spent hundreds of hours applying 24 gallons of paint with thousands of brush and roller strokes are celebrating their Granville Street work as the final paint dries on the town and county’s most prominent painted work of art.
“Between doodle day and our color blocking day, we had well over 50 people put their marks on the wall. It was a beautiful thing for us to stand back and witness individuals getting to experience the freedom of creativity, with each mark becoming a part of the layers of paint, and existing as the living history of the wall,” said Andrew McWilson.
The Windsor Mural Project began through the partnership efforts of the Bertie Arts Council, the North Carolina Museum of Art, Bertie County and the town of Windsor.
A council of Bertie community leaders and N.C. Arts representatives was formed in early 2022 to decide what community involved artistic capital improvement projects might best benefit Bertie County.
The McWilsons have been on their journey of brush strokes and written words for the past two years. The combined efforts of many brought the team to town to create the full size mural.
When driving down West Granville Street as one passes Queen Street, travelers can’t help but notice the artistic span of playful community diversity the McWilsons have captured.
“In the top left you’ll notice a rainbow. It is an intentional nod to the original mural by Bertie High School students from the early 1990. It was in the background the night of our kick-off event. It was important to us to honor a part of history in the making of this new, long-lasting mural,” said McWilson.
While many muralists use spray paint, the duo use brushes and rollers for the process from start to finish. It gives the work a “painterly style.”
“Just for an idea of scale, when painting a wall this size, if a brush mark is any smaller than your hand, it doesn’t show up. This was taken into consideration. To make our marks, we use a collection of well-loved brushes we’ve carried with us for the past few years. The entire wall was completed with these brushes, plus a few new additions from Bertie Sentry Hardware,” said McWilson. “About a dozen small roller covers and two dozen gallons of paint from Sherwin-Williams of Williamston went into the making. Half of these were color matches we started with, and the rest of the colors we mixed ourselves as we painted them, taking into account lighting, surface and all the variables that come into play when doing a painting outdoors.”
The mural process began months ago when the McWilsons invited the community to take part in formulating the mural by playing with a parachute and a ball as photographs etched the image in time.
“Though our mural was created from photographs of individuals who were part of our kick-off event, it was always meant to represent community coming together. The best part of it for us is when someone comes up to us and says, ‘hey, that looks like me!’ To us, that’s the whole point, that anyone can find themselves in the story — through the visual, the words and the marriage of the two,” stated the McWilsons.
Although their paint appears on the wall, their artist philosophy is expressed in the words that line the center of the work. ‘More hands than my own to lift a story of home,’ etches their belief in humanity.
“This life experience is never meant to be singular, and we believe the greatest means for good is humans coming together. Every single conversation we had with individuals along the way helped shape the meaning and the message of this work. Again and again we come home to the truth that it’s the people who make the place what it is. And this place is no exception,” explained the McWilsons.
“To transfer the words to the wall, the artists printed a 72-foot roll of paper and, using a pouncing method with chalk, they basically created a giant stencil on the wall.
“The whole idea is the visual draws you in and the words speak more to the story. An invitation to pause and reflect,” said Andrew McWilson. “We title all of our works at the end of our process, usually with a singular word. This one, we call LIFT. Not only is it a tie into the parachute, it’s an energy, a motion, a movement. It’s the spirit this work was created in, and a spirit we hope connects through this wall.
“The finale event is a time to connect with individuals who have followed the process from the beginning and those we have yet to meet. We hope it’s another opportunity for community to come together, to connect with someone new, to circle up and play parachute games, and to celebrate the hands who call this place home. We will be doing a Q&A which enables a two-way dialogue for anyone who has a question,” said McWilson in closing.
The McWilsons intend on creating small pieces with high school students as part of their ‘give back” piece of their work this spring. Currently the couple are working with the mural committee to bring new life to the new year.
The community is invited to attend the Windsor Mural Project celebration.