Dr. Patricia Ferguson, the force behind the Pecan Pickling Short Film Festival, went before the Bertie County Commissioners once again proposing her film commission and offering a film fest update.
Last fall the Bertie County Commissioners approved the development of a Film Commission. Furguson is still working on the commission’s development, but reported the film festival will take place Sept. 8–10 in Windsor.
The festival will begin with a traditional “Red Carpet” event on Friday evening, with the details to come.
“I cannot begin to express just how much is going on with the festival. I am working with SWIFT, ‘Students Work in the Film Today’ and it is not just a high school student. It is a work study program allowing students to learn as they work,” said Ferguson. “This is a wonderful way to get people involved in the industry.”
Ferguson proposed the commission sponsor 10 students to join the SWIFT work study program. The cost to the commission would be $10,000 to sponsor each student at $1000.
“This may come under the jurisdiction of workforce development,” said Board Chair Ron Wesson. “You may want to send the information to them for possible matching funds.”
Wesson advised Ferguson to introduce the program for next year’s budget consideration.
Ferguson has been instrumental in promoting Bertie County as a film making destination and believes there are many monetary opportunities within the county for filming locations. She is currently in the process of developing a film commission and is looking for volunteers.
Ferguson, is a film producer familiar with the skyrocketing surge in video streaming of short films, movies and serial episodes. She believes the industry will soon need more professionals in the field behind the camera and the students of Bertie High School would be smart to follow that career path.
She advised there are not enough employees to fill the needed positions for all of the production going on. That production will only continue to grow, according to Ferguson.
“I know the need for more filming locations and others where industry creatives choose to shoot those films. That translates into revenue,” she said.
Ferguson believes the path to that revenue begins with a film commission to promote Bertie County to industry creatives. She has had the film festival vision for years and realizes the amount of revenue these festivals contribute to the local economy. Revenue generated from a successful film festival can be extensive and benefit the community long after the cameras are gone.
“The work I am doing is an affirmed signal to Hollywood, New York and others that there is a Tier 1 region in Northeast Eastern North Carolina that is saying we welcome the film industry,” said Ferguson.
Ferguson explained the film festival will host some of the most creative films by some of the most promising local, state and national filmmakers. The three-day event will host films of all lengths and genres.
“The films screened at these festivals include projects that are rich in a diversity of voices,” Ferguson said.
The festival will offer a “hybrid” category featuring projects created by young filmmakers who partner with adult filmmakers to showcase their projects and craft. Film categories include action, animation, documentary, feature, music video and commercials.
The goal of the festival is to celebrate the creative arts and showcase local talent in rural and urban centers. Ferguson is actively looking for talent to volunteer for the festival and is calling all creatives to submit their work.
For more information and to volunteer to be part of the inaugural Pecan Pickling Film Festival go to: heritagetalent.com