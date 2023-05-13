Dr. Patricia Ferguson, the force behind the Pecan Pickling Short Film Festival, went before the Bertie County Commissioners once again proposing her film commission and offering a film fest update.

Last fall the Bertie County Commissioners approved the development of a Film Commission. Furguson is still working on the commission’s development, but reported the film festival will take place Sept. 8–10 in Windsor.

