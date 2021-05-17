WINDSOR – A pedestrian and two vehicles were involved in an automobile accident about an hour ago.
Bertie County Emergency Management Director Mitch Cooper and Bertie County Sheriff John Holley confirmed the accident occurred at approximately 11 a.m. this morning (Monday) on Bull Hill Road.
Details of the accident are still unavailable at this time, but two of the people involved were taken to local hospitals.
The pedestrian was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville in critical condition, according to Cooper, and a person in one of the vehicles was transported to Vidant Bertie Hospital in Windsor. The person in the second car refused treatment.