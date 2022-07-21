...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 PM to 11 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central and southeast Virginia and northeast North
Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The Bertie County Commissioners welcomed a new elections director Monday evening at the regularly scheduled meeting.
LaToya Peele took over the reins of the Bertie County Elections Department June 6.
“I am very excited and proud to introduce you to LaToya Peele, our new certified elections director for the Bertie County Elections Office,” said Bertie County Elections Board Chairman Michael Freeman.
“I just want to say that I am pleased and honored to be your Elections Director and want to thank you because I am back home,” said Peele, who resides in Lewiston Woodville.
The daughter of Anthony and Wanda Peele, the new director is a class of 2000 graduate of Bertie High School and a 2004 graduate of NC A&T University in Greensboro. A member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, the lifelong Bertie County native worked in the county manager’s office from 2004-2006.
Before accepting her current position, she was the Records and Project Manager for the Pitt County Board of Elections for 15 years. While in Pitt County she was the manager and coordinator of the absentee voting process.
Peele received her N.C. Elections Administrator Certification in 2010 and realizes she has her work cut out for her with the upcoming elections four months away.
“To prepare for the upcoming election, we are processing received voter registration forms. We are also in the process of establishing a One Stop Early Voting Plan and continuing to follow any additional guidelines received from the N.C. State Board of Elections,” said Peele, confidently.
As far as future obstacles, facing voters in Bertie County, there do not seem to be any and Peele is encouraging citizens who have questions regarding the elections process to contact her office.
As far as election security, in light of the upcoming election Peele is confident that Bertie County government has done an excellent job in providing safety measures for our Election Office and team with security alarms and cameras.
While some areas are reporting difficulty in attracting poll workers, Peele does not foresee that as a problem in Bertie County. Citizens who are interested in becoming a Precinct Election Official (poll worker) are encouraged to contact the elections office at 252-794-5306.
The board unanimously congratulated Peele and thanked her for her service.