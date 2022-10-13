With the mid-term elections less than 30 days away, Bertie County Director of Elections LaToya Peele reported everything is moving along smoothly as her department prepares for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election.
While some states are reporting problems attracting poll workers, Peele isn’t experiencing that situation.
“We welcome all citizens who are interested in becoming an Election Official (poll worker) to contact our office. To become a poll worker you must be a registered voter in Bertie County,” said Peele.
However, there is certain criteria a poll worker needs to meet. According to Peele, potential poll workers can’t be a candidate or relative of a candidate in the election. They also may not be an elected government official, hold office with a political party, or be a manager or treasurer for a candidate or political party. On top of that, they can’t serve at the same polling place as a spouse, child, spouse of a child, sister, or brother.
Election Observer requirements and regulations are also making headlines.
“Observers are allowed to observe the election process only if the Political Party Chairs have submitted their names in writing to the Board of Elections office by the deadline”, said Peele, adding, “The deadline for party chairs to turn their list in for One Stop Early Voting Observers is October 15th at 10:00 am. The deadline for Party Chairs to submit Election Day Observers is Nov. 3 at 10:00 am. Observers can only observe the voting process. They cannot interact with the voters”
According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, “Members of the public may not enter a voting site to observe the election. Only observers appointed in advance by a political party may be inside. The chief judge or one-stop manager will designate a place for observers to stand close enough to hear voters checking in, but far enough to not impede the voting process or observe confidential information. Each party may assign site-specific observers and at-large observers for the county. No more than two site-specific observers and one at-large observer from the same party may be in the voting place at the same time. Observers at any site may be relieved after serving for at least four hours.”
The office also has also outlined what an observer is allowed to do while observing. One can make observations and take notes, including on a computer or phone without taking video or recording audio.
Periodically, the observer is allowed approach the registration, ballot, or help tables without interfering with voters or elections officials, or viewing confidential information. The chief judge or one-stop manager has the discretion to limit this activity if it is disruptive.
According to the state, observer concerns can be reported to the chief judge or one-stop manager. At the discretion of the chief judge observers are allowed to walk outside the voting enclosure to view the curbside voting area or make phone calls.
Obtaining a list of voters who have voted in the precinct at designated time intervals, typically 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. is also allowed as is the viewing of bound sets of completed authorization-to-vote or one-stop application forms without removing the binding.
There is an equal list of prohibited actions. Observers may not interfere with elections workers when opening or closing the polls, but may observe these processes.Speaking to voters or voter assistants is prohibited. Observers must not impede or disrupt the voting process, must not wear or distribute campaign material and cannot go behind the registration, ballot, or help tables.
Observers are prohibited from entering the voting booth area and cannot approach voting equipment without a chief judge or one-stop manager.Observers must not position oneself to view confidential voter information on poll books or check-in laptops. Positioning oneself to see the contents of voted ballots, whether in the voting enclosure or curbside is strictly prohibited.
Election observers are also prohibited from boarding a vehicle containing curbside voters,
from providing voter assistance, and cannot photograph, video, or record a voter without consent of the chief judge/one-stop manager, then the voter.
The election laws for watching the process from outside the polling area are less restrictive.
According to Peele, “Anyone has the right to watch or monitor the election outside the voting place. This activity must remain outside the buffer zone, which typically extends 50 feet from the entrance of the voting place and is clearly marked. Outside observers may not disrupt voting, intimidate voters, or otherwise impede access to the polls. On-site elections officials have the duty to ensure a safe and orderly voting site where voters are not obstructed. These officials are authorized to remove anyone who is disruptive according to N.C.G.S. § 163-48.”
Outside observers may pass out campaign material and sample ballots, speak to voters, conduct polling and monitor and report concerns and complaints.
Electioneers my pass out literature to voters only if they are behind the 50-foot buffer zone area of each precinct. We will have signs at each Precinct indicating the area where no electioneering is allowed.
The deadline to receive Absentee Ballot request forms is Tuesday, November 1st at 5:00 pm.
“Your Right, Your Choice, Your Vote that is our mission. My staff and I are working extremely hard to prepare for the upcoming General Election. I am honored to serve as the Elections Director for Bertie County. I encourage all citizens who may have questions regarding the elections process, to contact our office at (252) 794-5306, “ said Peele.
