Salisbury, MD – As part of a commitment to alleviate hunger, Perdue Farms has donated approximately 40,000 pounds of no-antbiotics-ever chicken to help the Food Bank of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City feed individuals and families struggling with food insecurity in rural northeastern North Carolina.
The donation, an equivalent of approximately 33,000 meals is part of Perdue’s “Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors” initiative focused on hunger relief and improving quality of life and building strong communities where we live, work and beyond.
“Our mission is to fight hunger and deliver hope to those who live with food insecurity on a daily basis. This generation from Perdue Farms comes at a time when individuals and families continue to struggle amid the COVID-19 pandemic. We are extremely grateful for their continued support of our mission,” said Food Bank of the Albemarle Executive Director Liz Reasoner.
According to the Feeding America “Map the Meal Gap Report,” within the food bank’s 15-county service area, more than 48,000 people, of which 25 percent are children, do not have regular access to enough food for a healthy, active life.
“At Perdue Farms, we are passionate about our efforts to alleviate hunger, especially among the most vulnerable and underserved populations. We’re hopeful this donation will deliver some much needed relief to our neighbors and inspire others to engage in the fight against hunger,” said Perdue Farms Senior Manager of Community Relations Bill See.
About Perdue Farms
Perdue Farms is a fourth-generation, family-owned, United States food and agriculture company. Through the belief of responsible food and agriculture, the company is empowering consumers, customers and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.
The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including the flagship Perdue brand, Niman Rancnh, Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats, Coleman Natural and Yummy, as well as pet brands, Spot Farms and Full Moon is available through various channels.
Perdue Agribusiness is an international agricultural products ans services company.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.