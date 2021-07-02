LEWISTON WOODVILLE – The “Hero of Research” Award was awarded to Perdue Farms of Lewiston Woodville recently.
Perdue was recognized for it’s support of Relay for Life in 2020 when they received the “Hero of Research” Award for raising $165,000 for Relay for Life of Bertie County. By reaching the $165,000 fund-raising level for the first time, the Perdue Lewiston plant was one of three companies nationally to achieve Hero of Research status.
Bobbie Parker, the President of the Bertie County Chapter of American Cancer Society stated, “On behalf of Bertie Relay we are very pleased and proud of Perdue, they have been working towards this goal for several years and have finally met it.
“It is awarding to see it happen through difficult times of COVID, the payroll deductions team pushed through to finally meet their goal,” Parker continued.
The Hero of Research Award allows Perdue to fund a three-year breast cancer research project conducted by Dr. Michael Lewis at the University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Lewis’s research will study how enhancer RNA molecules can be utilized to treat triple-negative breast cancer, the most aggressive form of breast cancer.
Since 1995, Perdue associates have raised more than $1.7 million in support of the Relay for Life of Bertie County, primarily through payroll deduction and local fundraising activities.
The 2021 Relay for Life is still happening this year as a drive through event for the second year in a row. The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August. 21. It will remain in the parking lot of the Bertie High School with the parade line up starting at Bertie Middle School in the parking lot.
Parker stated “They are hoping to have more activities outside of the cars for the ones that feel comfortable getting out into the crowd, if ones do not feel comfortable getting out they can remain in the car.
“They invite everyone to come out even though this is the second year of Relay for Life not being face to face. But we are still fighting cancer and invite everyone to come out along with supporting with donations,” she added.
Parker stated the local Relay for Life committee is encouraging people to start or continue fundraising efforts that follow the guidelines for the prevention of spreading COVID-19.