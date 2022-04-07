...AREAS OF DENSE MARINE FOG TONIGHT...
Areas of dense fog has developed across the waters adjacent to
the northern Outer Banks with visibilities dropping to 1 mile or
less at times. Easterly flow will advect the fog into the
Albemarle Sound and Alligator River over the next few hours.
Conditions are expected to improve toward daybreak.
Mariners are urged to slow down and keep a look out for other
vessels, buoys and breakwaters. Keep your navigation lights on.
WINDSOR - The time is coming to properly dispose of all unwanted pesticides.
The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, along with the Bertie County Cooperative Extension, will host a Pesticide Collection Day.
The Pesticide Collection Day will be held from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 13 at Powell & Stokes.
The event will be held for residents in Bertie, Hertford, Northampton and surrounding counties.
The local site manager will be Bertie County Agricultural Extension Agent Billy Barrow.
“Nearly all pesticide products will be accepted. For liquid pesticide containers larger than five gallons or for unlabeled pesticides, please contact the Cooperative Extension Office for the information before bringing the collection,” said Barrow.
No gas cylinders are accepted at the event, however assistance information can be provided.
“Don’t miss this opportunity in Bertie County,” Barrow added.
Powell and Stokes is located at 217 U.S. 13 in Windsor.
For more information about the Pesticide Collection Day, contact the Bertie County Cooperative Extension Office at 252-794-5317.