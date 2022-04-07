WINDSOR - The time is coming to properly dispose of all unwanted pesticides.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, along with the Bertie County Cooperative Extension, will host a Pesticide Collection Day.

The Pesticide Collection Day will be held from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 13 at Powell & Stokes.

The event will be held for residents in Bertie, Hertford, Northampton and surrounding counties.

The local site manager will be Bertie County Agricultural Extension Agent Billy Barrow.

“Nearly all pesticide products will be accepted. For liquid pesticide containers larger than five gallons or for unlabeled pesticides, please contact the Cooperative Extension Office for the information before bringing the collection,” said Barrow.

No gas cylinders are accepted at the event, however assistance information can be provided.

“Don’t miss this opportunity in Bertie County,” Barrow added.

Powell and Stokes is located at 217 U.S. 13 in Windsor.

For more information about the Pesticide Collection Day, contact the Bertie County Cooperative Extension Office at 252-794-5317.

