Pet pictures

Stella with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

 Contributed Photo

Bertie County pets, accompanied by their owners, along with companion animal advocates, came together in celebration of the season last week at the Roanoke/Cashie River Center to snap holiday pet pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, apparently both reindeer advocates.

The event was sponsored by Companion Animal Advocates of Bertie (CAAB) as they continued their pet food donation campaign for the soon-to-launch Pet Pantry Project.

