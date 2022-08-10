While the subject of tethering of animals, particularly dogs, looms large, especially during Bertie County’s recent heat wave, PETA continues to advocate and educate for the better treatment of the region’s pets through their boots-on-the-ground fieldwork program.
At the July 18 county commissioner’s meeting, Bertie County Commission Chair John Trent made a point of stressing PETA’s need to educate the residents of Bertie County on animal welfare before he would consider any ordinances with tethering in mind.
“The key thing here in Bertie County is education. PETA just can’t show up and start at the top and want us to pass ordinances. Who is going to enforce it at the bottom?,” Trent asked. “So the education piece is what is most important. I told Rachael at that time I would not be in favor of any ordinances until PETA came through and started going into classes and schools and educating kids.”
PETA’s education program was questioned by Trent at the meeting after county resident Beth Northcott presented a proposal for a tethering ordinance that would allow for regulated tethering for up to 10 hours per day. Her proposal included a variety of parameters dealing with chain weight, swivel connectors allowing the tethered dog freedom of movement, alleviating choking obstacles, while providing necessary food and water.
According to PETA Manager Catie Cryar, “PETA has been assisting the residents and animals in Bertie County for more than 20 years through our fieldwork program, meetings with elected officials and community engagement, as well as by placing radio spots and eye-catching billboards throughout the area and more.”
In a recent interview, Cryar attempted to clarify PETA’s work throughout the county and claimed that through PETA’s boots-on-the-ground fieldwork program, a team of 12 field outreach workers visits Bertie County almost every day of the year.
“The purpose of the program is to inform residents about the dangers of keeping dogs chained and the importance of spay and neuter surgeries, while encouraging residents to bring their animals indoors, where they’ll be safest and happiest,” said Cryar. “We also assist with basic animal care and free services, such as performing spay/neuter surgeries, including transportation to and from our clinics, providing custom-built wooden doghouses and insulating straw bedding. We also host straw giveaways.”
Replacing heavy chains with lightweight tie-outs, and providing flea, tick and flystrike prevention, along with deworming medication, food, treats and toys are also services PETA provides those families in need.
This is good news for pet owners struggling to feed their animals. Dog and cat food has seen historic price increases due to inflation over the past six months leaving many pet owners wondering where their animal’s next meal is coming from.
While some look at PETA as a hindrance to pet owners, others like Northcott, welcome the organizations’ pet advocacy.
“I am not a member of PETA, but respect what they do and know there is a need to educate pet owners about animal education,” Northcott said.
The organization operates a 24/7 emergency hotline that residents can call for help with sick, injured or otherwise suffering animals.
Through the organization’s Barks & Books program, which was launched in 2017, the organization distributes animal-friendly children’s books to kids they meet in the field and at their mobile clinics.
“In Spring 2022, we gave a presentation to hundreds of elementary school students and teachers in Bertie County about the meaning of empathy and how to practice it as well as the principles of basic animal care, and we encouraged students to speak up if they see an animal in need,” Cryar said.
According to the PETA manager, the organization distributed empathy-related stickers and bracelets to every student and gave humane education materials to every teacher.
“At the end of each presentation, a few students and/or teachers approached us to discuss their own animal companions. We hope to return in the fall to Bertie County Schools and to expand our reach to other community groups,” added Cryar.
PETA has also been working with award-winning author Shelia P. Moses and has so far sponsored three Little Free Libraries in the community, filled with books that share a message of compassion for animals.
“We believe that community engagement and building relationships within the counties we serve is important for bringing about change and improving the lives of animals, so we attend local events, such as the Bertie County Small Business Network’s Community Easter Event and the Windsor Certified Farmers Market,” added Cryar.
In her presentation to the commissioners, Northcott praised PETA for attending the Farmer’s Market and passing out literature.
“During these events, we distribute educational materials and resources and discuss basic animal care with residents. We meet new client families as well as many residents who support change within the county,” Cryar said.
In February 2020, PETA representatives made presentations before the Bertie County Board of Commissioners about why a ban on the continuous chaining of dogs was so crucial and cited numerous examples of dogs in the county who had suffered or were actively suffering from neglect and cruelty.
The presentation came on the heels of a meeting with Bertie County Manager Juan Vaughan II. Cryar stressed the organization has also met with Sheriff John Holley, Chair John Trent, and commissioners Tammy Lee and Ron Roberson.
“We communicate with some, if not all, of the commissioners about cruelty cases and other cases of neglect our fieldworkers find, regularly,” she said.
Pointing out the most recent cruelty case, regarding a young dog named Minnie, who is believed to have been starved to death by her owner, Cryar pointed out such cases are not rare, and PETA works with law enforcement to make sure responsible parties are held accountable while lobbying for ordinances to establish standards for animal care.
Defending PETA’s educational reach in the communities they serve, Cryar stressed that throughout the year, PETA also passes out literature, and places radio spots, convenience store ads, and billboards warning people about the dangers of extreme weather.
Northcott is currently in the process of forming an ad hoc committee to research and develop recommendations for a tethering ordinance focused on animal welfare to present to the County Commissioners at a future meeting.