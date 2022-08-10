Tethering

Bertie County officials have been approached about a tethering ordinance.

While the subject of tethering of animals, particularly dogs, looms large, especially during Bertie County’s recent heat wave, PETA continues to advocate and educate for the better treatment of the region’s pets through their boots-on-the-ground fieldwork program.

At the July 18 county commissioner’s meeting, Bertie County Commission Chair John Trent made a point of stressing PETA’s need to educate the residents of Bertie County on animal welfare before he would consider any ordinances with tethering in mind.

John Foley can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.