According to the medical examiner’s report, Christopher Winborne’s body was in a ditch three or four days before it was discovered on July 22.
Now petitions have been drawn against a local 15-year-old male.
Bertie County Sheriff John Holley said an investigation was conducted after the body was discovered near Winborne’s resident on 220 Center Grove Rd. in Ahoskie. That eventually led to the petitions being filed this week.
State law prohibits the release of names of person under 18 years of age. However, a petition is a document filed in juvenile court alleging that a juvenile is a delinquent or a status offender and asking that the court assume jurisdiction over the juvenile or that an alleged delinquent be transferred to criminal court for prosecution as an adult.
Winborne’s body was badly decomposed at the time of discovery, but it was determined his death was caused by blunt force trauma.
Sheriff Holley said earlier Winborne lived at the residence with a female acquaintance and several other individuals.
The North Carolina SBI was involved with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office investigation.
While state law prohibits the release of a minor’s name some juveniles are criminally prosecuted as adults through a process called “transfer.”
At age 13 or older, a juvenile may be “transferred” to adult criminal court, if a juvenile court judge finds probable cause that the juvenile committed a felony offense and conducts a transfer hearing.
In certain situations, transfer to adult court is mandatory. If a juvenile court judge finds probable cause that a juvenile who is 13 or older committed a Class A felony, such as first-degree murder, the judge must transfer the case to adult criminal court without a transfer hearing.
John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com
Staff Writer
