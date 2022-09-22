The Bertie County Commissioners were updated Monday on the progress of The Bertie County 300 year celebration.
According to county officials, the event is on schedule and moving along rapidly in preparation for the Nov. 5 countywide celebration.
“I have been to one of the committee meetings and I am very excited about the event. It is moving along nicely,” said Commissioner Ron Wesson. “This is going to be a great event.”
The committee, made up of 17 department heads under the direction of Assistant County Manager David Scarborough, has been reaching out to vendors and other cities throughout the county inviting them to participate in the gala celebration.
The times of the event are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Windsor.
The theme of the event is Bertie County Past, Present and Future.
The committee is inviting vendors, food truck operators, crafters and artisans to participate in this once in a lifetime celebration.
Scarborough is also inviting officials from neighboring towns and communities within the county to participate in the event.
For more information and participation guidelines contact Clerk to the County Board of Commissioners LaShonda Cartwright at 252-794-6110.
