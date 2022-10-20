...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 to 32 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and central, east
central, south central and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
With less than two months before Bertie County residents celebrate Bertie’s birthday, Assistant City Manager David Scarborough and his team are actively planning and preparing the festivities for “Remembering the Past, Honoring the Present and Planning for the Future.”
Scarborough is reaching out to all other municipalities.
“We have met with and are encouraging all Bertie County municipalities to participate by having booths at the event, as well as considering possible events within their communities,” said Scarborough
Aside from other communities, there will be food vendors. The organization is also encouraging other vendors to participate as well, and are currently working on entertainment options.
There will be no cost to attend this event, however the food vendors and other vendors will have items for sale. The festivities will be held in downtown Windsor, from East Granville Street to South York Street to Dundee Street, along with other events at the River Center, Hope Plantation and possibly other yet to be decided venues.
According to Scarborough, they are still working on the guest list of state and local officials. It was suggested by Bertie County Commissioner Ron Wesson that N.C. Governor Cooper be invited to attend. Invitations have been sent out to city to state officials.
The team is using an in-house designed logo and there is a new Facebook page were the organizers will be posting updates.