WINDSOR - One might say they are ‘elves’ doing their part to help fill Santa’s sleigh.
Members of Bertie County’s Department of Social Services Child Welfare Services branch wrapped up their weeks-long drive of collecting toys, all of which will be used to make for a brighter Christmas for children throughout the county.
“We get donors and sponsors, some from larger organizations, some just ordinary community members, some from churches, and they donate to the Bertie County DSS for children who are less fortunate in the community,” said CWS Director Abi Johnson.
Around the conference room are not just gifts, large and small, but also Christmas trees of all sizes, including some special ones.
“We call it the Angel Tree,” Johnson continued. “We don’t just offer for the ones in our caseload, but we also provide for children in the general local community who are in need.
“All of these will be distributed, and if we have anything that’s left over, where sometimes we get an abundance, we just start putting them out through the (county’s) Food Stamp program,” she noted.
Johnson’s team included fellow CWS workers Kim Earley, Nedra Swain, Lindsee Howard and Sheena Harrell.
Among the corporate benefactors were Perdue Farms, Baker’s Peanuts, Vidant Bertie and Vidant Chowan Hospitals, United Outreach Ministry, Bertie County Rural Health, Kaley Jase Boutique, Eastern Radiology, Ribeye’s Restaurant, Roanoke-Chowan Community Health, Merry Hill Baptist Church, and Bertie County Schools.
Bertie County Schools Superintendent Dr. Otis Smallwood, in person, along with members of his staff, arrived with an entire van-load of presents to be distributed.
With Christmas so quickly approaching, the donation collection continued throughout the day.
Generous individual donors included: Brooke and Ken Ludwig, Shonda Epps, Ruth Davidson, Casey Johnson and Tiffany White, among others.
Friday’s presentation included a group of fourth and fifth graders from West Bertie Elementary School: Keauna Futrell, Nikendra Bryan, Tionna Rascoe, Naomi Navarro, and Onyx Gilliam, who brought more than gifts.
They were under the direction of school social worker, noted children’s book author Sylvia Walton, and WBES principal Tawanda Smallwood., the quintet regaled the DSS workers singing a medley of Christmas carols and reading holiday poetry; after which they received goody bags and a tour of the DSS facilities.
“Beyond the singing and the visit, we wanted them to learn the importance of giving back because if they’re taught this as children they will carry it on into their adult lives,” said Walton.
“The children raise these funds themselves,” Johnson stated. “So I’m really proud of them,”
Gene Motley can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.