Residents of Bertie County are being urged to be cautious as the winter continues.
State Fire Marshal Mike Causey issued a press release late last week saying North Carolinians using portable heaters should be careful as they cause risk of ignition.
While agreeing whole-heartedly with Causey, Perrytown Fire Chief Bud Lee says his department also regularly deals with kitchen fires during the winter.
Lee said the two – portable heaters and kitchen fires – are by far the two leading reasons his department is called out in the winter.
Causey, who also serves as Commissioner of Insurance, reminded citizens of the dangers of portable heaters following a fire in Moore County.
“I’m glad the family escaped their mobile home fire safely, but am saddened that the family lost everything in the blaze,” Causey said. “I hope families who use portable heaters will use an extra measure of caution to protect themselves as we get through the winter months.”
According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating is the leading cause of fires in homes in the United States with nearly 90 percent of home heating fire deaths involving stationary or portable space heaters.
The commissioner offered the following tips for home heating:
Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment;
Have a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters; Never use your oven to heat your home;
Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed;
Always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer, for fuel-burning space heaters;
Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container, placed on a non-combustible area and stored a safe distance away from your home; and
When using a space heater, always plug it into a wall outlet.
Lee said he was a believer in all the cautions Causey suggested for space heaters.
“He is spot on with his recommendations,” Lee said. “I would suggest our citizens follow them very closely.”
As for kitchen fires, Lee had a few suggestions as well.
“First, never leave a pan on the stove unattended,” he said. “That’s where safety begins.”
He said if a pan catches on fire, the sometimes natural instinct to throw water on it should be quelled.
“Don’t throw water on it, smother it,” he said. “You can do that with a lid or an extinguisher or whatever you can get to.”
Lee said it was also important not to try to move the pan outside.
“It seems like an instinct, but never try to take the pan outside,” he stressed. “If you spill grease on the way, you can end up setting the entire house on fire.”
Lee said kitchen fires happen throughout the year, but are especially prevalent in winter months.
“Most of the time when we’re called to a house fire, portable heaters are the number one reason,” Lee said. “Kitchen fires are definitely second.”
For more fire safety tips, visit the state fire marshal’s website at https://www.ncosfm.gov/