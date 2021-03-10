WINDSOR – Free.
The single word gets most people’s attention, but is hard to come by.
But, that’s exactly what The Potter’s House is offering this Saturday, and one day each month for the foreseeable future – free.
The church began giving away household items, clothing and the like one Saturday each month nearly 16 months ago. It began thanks to a donation from Higher Ground Pentecostal Holiness Church in Ahoskie, but now sustains itself.
“We were trying to think of ways to get people to come to church,” said the Rev. Robert Barmer, who pastors The Potter’s House. “We decided to try this.”
After beginning with a truck loaded with donations from Higher Ground, the people of The Potter’s House began inviting people into their church once a month to pick up whatever they needed for free.
“When it began we would load everything onto tables and let people come in and sort through the items,” Rev. Barmer said. “As we’ve gone along, we’ve hung up many of the clothes and used Sunday School rooms to display things.
The church itself boasts only about 12 regular attendees each Sunday, but half or more of them show up to volunteer one Saturday each month to help the Bertie County community.
“We really enjoy it,” Rev. Barmer said. “It thrills our hearts to see people get things they need.”
Rev. Barmer said he and his congregation members had a two-fold idea when it began – help people and invite them to attend church – be it at Potter’s House or elsewhere. He said the church wants to grow, but its small size and COVID-19 have both hindered that hoped for growth.
Still, the church members gather and do their best to help those in the county with used clothing, household items, knick knacks, and even exercise equipment at times.
“We sometimes have people who want to make a donation and, if they do, we’ll take it and use it to help the church,” Rev. Barmer said. “We’re going to give it to them anyway, but if they want to make a donation, that’s their choice.”
In addition to items which can be picked up for free, the church provides free cokes and a sandwich to anyone who may be in want of one during the visit.
Rev. Barmer said the church has been there for more than two decades, but he began his ministry at The Potter’s House nine years ago this July. He said he was doing all he could to help the church and have it grow.
A bi-vocational preacher, Rev. Barmer said he invites people to the church during his job at Piggly Wiggly, invites them during two radio shows and uses the local paper to welcome visitors.
Those wishing to donate items to the cause can do so by leaving them at the doorstep of the church, which is located at 841 U.S. 13 North just outside of Windsor.
The next gathering will be from 8 a.m. until noon this Saturday, March 13. Those in need of such items are invited to stop by and take a look and get anything that could be of us.
“We’re excited to have people come,” Rev. Barmer said. “We like to help people and that’s what we’re here for.”