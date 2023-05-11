Sheriff ProActive, Still No Arrests in Area Homicides
While reported Bertie County homicides have subsided in recent weeks, there still have been no arrests in the Horace Lassiter or Ricky Gilliam murders.
In another case, an arrest warrant was issued for Mckenzie Raquez Watford of Sally Freeman Road in Colerain for the homicide of Tony K. Watford, but he has yet to be apprehended.
Investigations are ongoing, according to Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone M. Ruffin.
“We have nothing to release at this time, however, we are still investigating these cases,” said Ruffin.
In light of the three week crime spree, the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office, Windsor Police, Aulander Police and North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE), conducted a week of proactive patrols throughout the county.
The increased presence of law enforcement through proactive patrols has produced positive results. Over the past week, nine warrants were served, three firearms were recovered, one stolen vehicle recovered, 17 civil processes served and misdemeanor amounts of controlled substances were seized, according to the Sheriff’s office.
The proactive patrols also included traffic citations for open containers, drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, driving while license revoked, speeding, seat belt violations, insurance violations and registration violations. The operation was led by Sgt. Dakota Young and Dep. Matthew Bond.
The most recent shooting death occurred in Powellsville and was the fourth in a series of violent shootings. The incident involved an altercation over an early morning card game.
Community concern and speculation have focused on the shootings being gang-related, however, the Mitchell homicide and the Watford shooting were both attributed to known relations. In response to the increased violence, community organizations are holding gatherings to discuss the problems crime has on the community and efforts to stop it.
Gun violence and gang awareness are continually being discussed in schools and educators and law enforcement have been diligent about the problems and solutions.
The Mt. Olive Baptist Church held a community forum in April featuring state and local officials and is in the process of planning another forum in the near future. Mt. Olive Deacon Linda McNair-Moore reports she has been approached by community members to hold another forum to discuss steps to curb the crime.
McNair’s concern piqued when Ricky Gilliam was murdered less than a mile from the church. Gilliam was shot multiple times at his Governors Road address on Tuesday, April 4 at approximately 9:40 p.m. when he went to answer the door. Gilliam never had the opportunity to open the door. The State Bureau of Investigations is assisting with the case.
McKenzie Raquez Watford is at the top of the Sheriff’s apprehension list. On April 9 at 9:44 p.m., Bertie County Communications Center received a call-in reference to a male that had been shot and was not breathing. Bertie County Sheriff’s Deputies Lt. Martin Phelps, Investigator Brandon Turner, Dep. Dakota Young and Dep. Matthew Bond responded to the call and upon arrival, they found Tony K. Watford shot to death.
Early in the investigation, Investigators identified the victim’s son, Mckenzie Raquez Watford, as the suspect and after the initial investigation was completed, a Warrant for Mckenzie Watford’s arrest was obtained for First Degree Murder and larceny of a dog.
As of press time, Watford had not been apprehended.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Mckenzie Raquez Watford is asked to contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office 252-794-5330. Watford is considered to be armed and dangerous.