RALEIGH - New assistance for caregivers is available.
The Alzheimer’s Association of Eastern North Carolina Chapter and the Alzheimer’s Association of Western Carolina Chapter are launching a new educational program to offer tips for individuals managing the finances of those with a chronic illness who are under their care.
The program will be offered regularly beginning with the inaugural event taking place on Tuesday, March 29.
“Money Management: A Caregiver’s Guide to Finances” will be held from noon – 1 p.m. via webinar.
Participants will learn tips for managing someone else’s finance, how to prepare for future care costs and the benefits of early planning.
This program, created in part by a grant from the U.S. Administration for Community Living, and the Department of Health and Human Services, has been designed to offer guidance for caregivers of all individuals living with a chronic illness. The program was specifically designed to address financial needs related to Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.
“Creating a plan for the future in the early stage of a diagnosis of dementia can be empowering to the individual living with the disease and ensure their best wishes are met. The new program was created with the knowledge that the sooner financial plans are established, the better prepared individuals living with the disease and their caregivers will be,” said Eastern North Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association Executive Director Lisa Roberts.
While the inaugural program is being held via webinar, it will be offered in-person or virtually beginning in April.
The program is free, and open to the public. Registration is required.
Attendees of the virtual program can attend video/webinar or through a toll-free number.
To sign up for the Tuesday, March 29 program, visit tinyurl.com/caregiversfinances or call 1-800-272-3900.
To access a list of public programs that is updated monthly, visit act.alz.org/encmonthlyprograms.
To request this program be offered for a local community in North Carolina, email encinfo@alz.org or call 919-803-8285.
The costs of health care and long-term care for individuals living while Alzheimer’s or other dementias are substantial. Dementia is one of the costliest conditions to society.
In 2021, Alzheimer’s and other dementias were estimated to cost the nation $355 billion, including $239 billion in Medicare and Medicaid payments combined.
Unless a treatment to slow, stop or prevent the disease is developed, in 2050, Alzheimer’s is projected to cost more than $1.1 trillion.
This dramatic rise includes more than three-fold increases in government spending under Medicare and Medicaid and in out-of-pocket spending.
People living with Alzheimer’s or other dementia have twice as many hospital stays per year as other older people.
Medicare beneficiaries with Alzheimer’s or other dementias are more likely than those without dementia to have other chronic conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes and kidney disease.
Older people living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias have more skilled nursing facility stays and home health care visits per year than other older people.
People living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias make up a large proportion of all elderly people who receive adult day services and nursing home care.
About the Alzheimer’s Association:
The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
The mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.
Their vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementias.
About the Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter:
The Eastern North Carolina Chapter provides patient and family services, information and referral, education and advocacy in 51 eastern North Carolina counties.
It offers opportunities to get involved and to make a difference, in addition to a variety of services including: a 24/7 Helpline, support groups, educational programs, and MedicAlert®.
For more information about Alzheimer’s disease, or the Alzheimer’s Association — Eastern North Carolina Chapter, visit alz.org/enc or call 800-272-3900.
For the latest news and updates, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@apgenc.com.