AULANDER — Roanoke Cooperative (RC) is joining with conservation agencies, forestry companies and other supportive entities to recognize the 10th anniversary of the Sustainable Forestry and Land Retention Project (SFLRP) that the cooperative helped establish in 2013.

The nonprofit SFLRP was created to help Roanoke Cooperative achieve one of the key parts of its mission: enhancing the quality of life in the diverse communities that the cooperative serves. The SFLRP helps families increase the income and asset value of their forestland and encourages forest health, land retention and the opportunity for families to create intergenerational wealth.