...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
extremely rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 AM Monday to 5 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
The Mid-East Commission seeks public input on the update of the Mid-East Region Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy.
In Fall 2021, the Mid-East Commission formed an Advisory Committee of public and private sector representatives from across the region to conduct a five-year major update of the Mid-East Region Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy.
The Mid-East Commission is now inviting the public to attend an open house to discuss the plan. The meetings will be drop-in style. Stop by anytime during the meeting timeframe. The public’s input will help the commission better understand community priorities as they work to improve economic development in the five-county region, which includes Bertie, Martin, Hertford, Beaufort and Pitt counties. A meal will be provided at the in-person meetings.
In-Person Public Open Houses
• Tuesday, Oct. 11 – Bertie County Community Space, 102 Lancaster Avenue, Windsor, NC 27983, 4 to 6:30 p.m; and
• Tuesday. Oct. 18 – Washington Civic Center, 110 Gladden Avenue, Washington, NC 27889, 4 to 6:30 p.m.
The public may drop-in any time during meeting hours. There will be no formal presentation. The same information will be covered at both meetings.
Virtual Public Open House
• Tuesday, Oct. 4 – Virtual Open House, Go to: www.zoom.us, Click: Join A Meeting, Meeting ID: 646 627 9358, Meeting Passcode: 123, Call-In Option: +1 301 715 859, 4:00 – 6:30 p.m.
The public may drop-in any time during meeting hours. There will be no formal presentation. The virtual open house will provide the same information as the in-person public meetings.
The Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) contributes to effective economic development in America’s communities and regions through a locally based, regionally driven economic development planning process.
Economic development planning – as implemented through the CEDS – is not only a cornerstone of the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s (EDA) programs, but successfully serves as a means to engage community leaders, leverage the involvement of the private sector, and establish a strategic blueprint for regional collaboration.
Regions must update their CEDS at least every five years to qualify for EDA assistance under its Public Works and Economic Adjustment Assistance programs. In addition, a CEDS is a prerequisite for designation by EDA as an Economic Development District (EDD).
The current Mid-East Region CEDS may be viewed/downloaded from the Mid-East Commission website at http://www.mideastcom.org/. Scroll down and click the blue button that says, “Click here for the 2020 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy Update (CEDS)”.
For questions about the public open houses, contact Jamie Heath, Mid-East Commission, at (252) 296-1656 or jheath@mideastcom.org.