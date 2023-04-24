It didn’t take more than a day for Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church Deacon Linda McNair Moore to take up a call to action when she heard of the Ricky Gilliam homicide that occurred less than a mile from her sanctuary.
“We cannot stand by and do nothing. The scripture pops up, ‘What does God require of us.?’ Therefore we are launching a county wide forum to address issues as it relates to: schools, violence, mental health issues, home protection, the new gun law in North Carolina and other topics. This has to stop,” said Moore when she heard of the Ricky Gilliam shooting.
In light of the recent crimes — two of the three recent homicides happened in or near Lewiston Woodville, home to Mt. Olive, the Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church Health and Wellness Ministry will host a community forum entitled: Safe Schools and Safe Communities. “If you See Something…Say Something.”
McNair and her ministry have reached out to churches, schools, school board members, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Otis Smallwood, teachers, parents and students, mental health professionals, the N.C. Council of Churches and local sheriff departments. The Bertie County Commissioners are also invited.
The topics for discussion include safety in homes, schools, churches and communities. McNair has compiled an impressive slate of speakers, including Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone M. Ruffin, Secretary of the N.C. Department of Public Safety Eddie Buffaloe and Natasha Holley.
North Carolina’s new gun law information will be presented by Buffaloe, while mental health issues will be addressed by Holley, Clinical Director of Integrated Family Services, PLLC. Insights and Education on N.C. Public Schools will also be discussed.
McNair and her committee are forces at Mt. Olive and has held numerous forums over the past year. However, the upcoming event – set for 10 a.m. on April 29 — is especially important to McNair who knew the Gilliams.
“This was shocking and devastating to all of us”, McNair said, obviously shaken by the murder of a fellow church member.
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church stands tall on the horizon as you pass the Gilliam home. Church members trace their church’s beginnings back to 1865. Back then, worship services were held in a brush harbor led by the Rev. Bryant Lee, not far from where the modern day church currently stands.
Today, almost 158 years later, those brush harbor roots have grown into a red brick structure standing tall as a beacon for a community. Mt. Olive remains as progressive today as it was at its birth.
More than a house of worship, Mt. Olive’s many Ministries focus on community involvement and outreach to both members of the congregation and others in need.
The church’s Health and Wellness Ministry, headed by McNair-Moore is a progressive arm of the congregation that offers a wide array of educational, informational and entertaining events over the years.
This will be the second county wide forum ini less than a year addressing community violence.
The previous event focused on children’s safety and gang awareness.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend the April 29 forum, The discussion begins at 10 a.m. Mt. Olive Baptist Missionary Church is located at 102 Mt Olive Rd. just outside of Lewiston Woodville.