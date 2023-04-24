It didn’t take more than a day for Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church Deacon Linda McNair Moore to take up a call to action when she heard of the Ricky Gilliam homicide that occurred less than a mile from her sanctuary.

“We cannot stand by and do nothing. The scripture pops up, ‘What does God require of us.?’ Therefore we are launching a county wide forum to address issues as it relates to: schools, violence, mental health issues, home protection, the new gun law in North Carolina and other topics. This has to stop,” said Moore when she heard of the Ricky Gilliam shooting.

