Filing is under way for federal, state and local offices.
And, Bertie County has already developed a race for County Commissioner.
Incumbent Greg Atkins is seeking a second term in office and will be challenged by Bertie County Schools Administrator Michael White. Both men have filed for the District 2 seat.
A race is likely in District 3 as well. Corey Ballance Sr. is seeking a post on the county board. He filed as a Democrat earlier this week.
Incumbent Bertie County Commissioner Tammy Lee, who was elected three times as a Democrat, has changed her registration to Independent and will seek office via a petition.
Current District 5 Commissioner Ronald Roberson has filed for his first full term in office. He was appointed to fill out the term of Ernestine Bazemore when the latter was elected to the N.C. Senate.
Bertie County Clerk of Superior Court Vasti F. James will seek her third term in office. She filed as a Democrat.
Bertie County Sheriff John Holley is retiring at the end of his current term, leaving the position up for grabs.
Current deputy Tyrone M. Ruffin filed for the Democratic nomination Monday.
Filing for state offices and U.S. Congress was initially blocked by a judge Monday, who said he wished to review the state legislative maps. The entire N.C. Court of Appeals, however, restored filing but said they will still review the maps and could halt filing later if the districts are found the be against the law.
Unless the courts make changes, filing will continue until noon on Friday, Dec. 17.
