The American Red Cross is seeking blood donations to combat a national shortage. The organization announced this week it has had to limit distribution to hospitals in need of blood products due to the shortage.
“Winter weather across the country and the recent surge of COVID-19 cases are compounding the already-dire situation facing the blood supply,” said Dr. Baia Lasky, medical director for the Red Cross. Lasky urged people to donate to ensure people can receive necessary care.
The pandemic has contributed to a 10 percent decline in overall donors. The organization also reported a 62 percent drop in blood drive events at schools and colleges. The organization is also looking for volunteers Volunteers are also needed to run blood collection sites and transport products. Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday for more information.
The Red Cross has partnered with the NFL to encourage people to donate blood. In observance of National Blood Donor Month, anyone who donates blood, platelets or plasma during the month of January will be entered for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.
Residents can make an appointment to donate blood by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Blood drives also are coming up at the following locations:
- Windsor: 2-6 p.m. Jan. 17, Open Door Church, 715 U.S. 13
- Roxobel: 2-6:30 p.m. Jan. 18, Sandy Run Baptist Church, 310 E. Church St.
- Bear Grass: 2-6 p.m. Jan. 18, Bear Grass Community/Yucca House, 6343 E. Bear Grass Road
- Williamston: 2-6 p.m., Jan. 24, Martin County Auditorium/Riverside High School, 1260 Godwin Ave.