Over 250 survivors, neighbors, friends, family members and Jumpy House enthusiasts came together Saturday evening for the Bertie County Relay for Life.
While a condensed version of past Relay’s, MC Norman Cherry highlighted the evening with his warm introduction of guests and speakers and, eventually, with the help of the DJ, to turn the parking lot into an outdoor dance club as he led line dancers in steps to cut a rug near the curb.
Whether the DJ encouraged participants to move or watching the kids in the Jumpy House, there were activities for every age category. This year’s event was beginning once again to feel like events past, according to those in the crowd.
This year the sponsorship of the event was much appreciated.
Relay for Life Chairperson JoAnn Jordan was extremely thankful for all the support.
“Everyone was extremely generous. Our sponsors and donors were just tremendous. We can’t thank them enough,” said Jordan.
This year there were almost 100 donors including Perdue Farms, Lewiston Complex Associates, Brad Ward Farms and Coastal Medical Transport. Over 15 area churches donated to Relay for Life. There were 10 “In memory” donations and a handful or two of local governments, leaders and officials and many businesses supported the event.
The actual money raised from the event will not be reported until September, however, according to former chairperson and now Accounting Chair, Bobbie Parker, the goal for this year is $190,000.00 and have to date raised $164,000.00.
“We don’t have the number for this event yet, but we are going to meet our goal. We’re still raising funds,” said Parker.
As the event ended, a parade of vehicles drove through the inflated Relay for Life arch past an almost endless line of Luminaria underneath a star lit sky.