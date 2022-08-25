Over 250 survivors, neighbors, friends, family members and Jumpy House enthusiasts came together Saturday evening for the Bertie County Relay for Life.

While a condensed version of past Relay’s, MC Norman Cherry highlighted the evening with his warm introduction of guests and speakers and, eventually, with the help of the DJ, to turn the parking lot into an outdoor dance club as he led line dancers in steps to cut a rug near the curb.

