WINDSOR - Relay for Life in Bertie County is still set for go on Saturday, Aug. 20.
The hybrid event is planned from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. in the Bertie High School parking lot.
Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 89F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 30, 2022 @ 2:32 am
WINDSOR - Relay for Life in Bertie County is still set for go on Saturday, Aug. 20.
The hybrid event is planned from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. in the Bertie High School parking lot.
Organizers encourage participants not to forget to “light up the community” by purchasing luminaries in honor or in memory of loved ones for this year’s Relay for Life in Bertie County.
This years event will be a hybrid event, meaning for the ones that wish to stay in their vehicle may do so and the ones that wish to set up campsites and engage in fundraising, onsite games and activities as one would at a regular relay may do so also.
If one wishes to remain in their vehicle, Relay for Life will be broadcasted on 106.3 radio channel so if remaining in the car one will be able to listen to the event on the radio.
Survivors should not forget that once registered online for the event one will receive an email containing a redemption code that will be used to claim the survivor T-shirt for this year’s event, as the T-shirts will not be distributed out at this year’s event.
Also, participants who raise $100 or more an email will be sent in order for the 2022 Hope Club T-shirt to be redeemed.
It is never too late to donate or fund raise for the event. Relay for Life in Bertie is coming up quickly, do not miss the event. Make sure to purchase luminaries in honor or memory of loved ones.
Brandice Hoggard can be reached via email at bchoggard@apgenc.com.
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.