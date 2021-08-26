WINDSOR - In another year full of uncertainty due to COVID-19, lack of team fundraisers and more the Bertie County Chapter of American Cancer Society would not be denied their event.
The organization continued to raise awareness, along with funds, for cancer research and have nearly met their yearly goal. Fundraising can continue until Sept. 30.
“I thought Relay went well, although not as many came out due to the pandemic and weather, all in all it went well,” Bertie Relay for Life Chairman Joann Jordan said.
The Bertie County Chapter of ACS raised $180,528.19 during the 2021-2022 year, falling a little less than $10,000 short of their $190,000 goal.
Little Miss and Mr. Relay were recognized Saturday night at Relay for Life. Little Miss Relay is Sabriah Hathaway, raising $261.00. She is the daughter of Calvin and Shannon Hathaway. Little Mr. Relay was Gavin Hoggard, raising $500. He is the son of Nicholas and Brandice Hoggard. They both received a trophy, were crowned Little Miss and Mr Relay for Life, and received a bag of goodies from the Bertie County Chapter ACS Relay for Life committee.
“I am thankful for those that came out to Relay for Life. Hats off to all of the committee members along with volunteers that came out to make Relay for Life possible,” Jordan said. “We can’t thank Perdue and their associates enough with them being our main corporate sponsor.”
“We also cannot forget the mom and pop sponsors of Relay for Life because they play a big role in the sponsorship for Relay for Life also,” she added.
“I commend Bertie County for continuing to have a Relay for Life event each year even with COVID. Bertie, unlike some other counties , have not given up with spreading awareness and showing support to all impacted,” Bertie County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Kenneth Perry said.
If it was not for the support of the local corporate sponsors in Bertie County and around the country, the American Cancer Society would not be able to achieve its mission. The money that is raised through Relay for Life is used for ACS’s research, education, advocacy and service initiatives.
This year Bertie County ACS named their sponsors the Merchants of Hope. Bertie County has two Platinum Level Sponsors, which are Perdue Farms, Inc. & Lewiston Complex and Coastal Medical Transport. There are also two Signature Level sponsors and they are Bertie County Board of Commissioners and Brad Ward Farms. There are four Gold Level sponsors including: Merry Hill Baptist Church, Republic Services/Aulander, Sandy Branch Baptist Church and In Memory of CDR Robert Sherwood Rawls, USN (Ret) and Eunice Hoggard Dilday.
Relay for Life also has a variety of Silver and Bronze Level sponsors.
Although COVID has impacted not only the ACS, but those who are actively fighting cancer, the fight against cancer has not stopped.
“You do not know what strong is until strong is all you have,” Shelley Bowen-Knox, the survivor speaker stated.
The fight against cancer cannot be postponed, canceled or rescheduled even with COVID putting cancer patients at risk. COVID is attacking the already weakened immune systems, delaying cancer treatments and closing many clinical trials recently, but it hasn’t stopped cancer just affecting the fight.
The corporate sponsors for Bertie County joined the fight once again this year and supported Relay for Life so that they can continue programs like cancer screenings, 24/7 navigation and support and research for treatments and cures – programs that are critical for cancer patients now and in the future.
All of this being why we need to stand strong and get through this still uncertain time in our lives just like the sponsors of Bertie County Relay for Life did.
The planning for next year’s Relay for Life event and fundraising for the new year is already under way. Those that are wishing to donate or sponsor can still do so up until Sept. 30. This can be done by going to relayforlife.org/Bertie and join a team or contribute to Relay for Life.
Those who are wishing to participate for the first time or even rejoin can contact ACS staffer Melissa Croom at melissa.croom@cancer.org or by calling 252.295.9054.