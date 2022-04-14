WINDSOR - Relay for Life events for the upcoming event in August of this year are being finalized.
Relay for Life in Bertie this August will be a drive up hybrid event.
For individuals who are comfortable mingling around people and being in crowds, they will be more than welcome to get out of their vehicles and join in the fun of Relay for Life.
However, for the ones that are not comfortable with mingling with people they are more than welcome to remain in their vehicles for the duration of the event.
This year at Relay for Life in Bertie there will be activities, games, onsite fundraising, dancing and more for the ones that will be attending and wish to join in with the fun.
The activities and things that will be taking place at the event will be just as Relay for Life was a regular event this year.
Depending on one’s comfort level they will either be able to get out and join the activities at Relay or they can remain in their vehicle and watch from a distance and enjoy watching the others.
Also, survivors should register for Relay for Life this year and then complete the order form for the survivor shirt that is provided after registering for the event. The shirt is still at no cost to the survivor, but they will not be distributing them at the Relay for Life event this year.
Come on out and join them in celebrating the survivors and honoring loved ones at Relay for Life in August at Bertie High School.