This year’s Bertie County Relay for Life is scheduled for Friday May 19.
The event is being held this year at the Bertie Middle School and begins at 6 p.m.
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... Winds will remain elevated on Tuesday, with westerly winds 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 to 30 mph. These breezy conditions, in tandem with temperatures warming into the low to mid 70s and already dry fuels will present a period of elevated fire danger, especially Tuesday afternoon. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses, dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly
This year’s Bertie County Relay for Life is scheduled for Friday May 19.
The event is being held this year at the Bertie Middle School and begins at 6 p.m.
This year’s survivor speaker is Mike Cherry.
“We are very excited to have Mike as our speaker for the Survivor Ceremony; he is the first male survivor to speak at our event,” said American Cancer Society Bertie Chapter leader Bobbie Parker.
Plans for this year’s walk are still under way, but the planners are anticipating bouncy houses for the children, and possibly food trucks or heavy hors d’oeurvres at the survivor reception.
The committee has also been discussing whether to do a Color Run with schools, sororities and fraternities to start off Survivor Walk.
Kids walk recognition is also in the planning stages with Janice Ricks heading that event. Please contact Janice Ricks at jricks@bertie.k12.nc.us if you have any suggestions or would like to assist with the Kids Walk.
The luminaria placement is still being contemplated, however, the committee may be leaning towards a possible location under the breezeway at the middle school.
The sponsor list for this year’s event is impressive and continues to grow.
Presenting Sponsors, those who contributed $5,000 and above include Perdue Farms Associates and Brad Ward Farms, Inc.
There are no Platinum sponsors yet, however, Roanoke Electric Care Trust is a signature sponsor. The Gold Sponsors include Powellsville First Baptist Church and Republic Services. Other sponsors include Aulander Medical Practice, Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Narron Lane Farm, Solid Foundation Facilities, Southern Bank, town of Aulander, Nucor Steel, Pittman’s Pharmacy, Southern Corrosion, town of Kelford and the Woodville Plains Baptist Church.
The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 24 at Bertie Schools Central Office.
John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com
Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.