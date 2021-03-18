WINDSOR – Relay For Life in Bertie County will operate as a Drive-Up event for the second straight year.
“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for our cancer survivors and their families, Relay For Life of Bertie County will operate as a Drive-Up event again this year,” Bertie County American Cancer Society President Bobbie Parker said, adding the caution was due to safety concerns during mass gatherings due to COVID-19.
The event is also moving this year, as it will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. It will remain in the parking lot of Bertie High School with a parade line-up located in the Bertie Middle School parking lot.
“We plan to follow a similar format as last year, including a vehicle parade of survivors and also of participating teams,” Parker said.
Parker went on to say the local Relay For Life committee is encouraging people to start or continue fundraising efforts that follow guidelines for the prevention of spreading COVID-19.
“Teams are also reminded to reach out to their corporate sponsors for their donations,” Parker said.
Those teams who have not done so, should register team members at www.relayforlife.org/bertienc.