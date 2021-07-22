WINDSOR - Thought about being a sponsor for Relay For Life?
There is no better time than now. Relay for Life of Bertie County will be accepting sponsors through the end of September. However, those who would like to be recognized at the Relay For Life event this year, they will need to verbally commit to being a sponsor by August 14.
Relay for Life in Bertie County has two major corporate sponsors. They are Perdue and Vidant Health, along with a host of “mom and pop” sponsors.
JoAnn Jordan, Chair of Relay, said, “If it was not for the mom and pop sponsors along with the individual sponsors we would not be where we are now.”
Bobbie Parker, Accounting Chair, advised they are still waiting on some teams to submit their corporate sponsorship, along with trying to get in contact with a lot of sponsors that have previously sponsored to find out if they are once again going to sponsor remain. They are still continuing to seek sponsors also anyone who has sponsored in the past but has not yet done so this year they are asking that you please do so now.
Relay for Life of Bertie has between 40-50 sponsors already for 2021 and are looking to have a lot more as they have only raised a little over half from what they did last year. This year they have raised $17,000 in corporate sponsorship as oppose to last year raising $30,000 in corporate sponsorship.
Also, if one is unable to become a sponsor for Relay but has had a loved one or someone they know pass away or is battling cancer they have luminaries that are able to be purchased that are in honor or in memory of that person. As for luminaries there is no deadline as to when they have to be purchased by, there also may be the option to purchase them the night of the Relay event.
Relay also has it’s called the Children’s Walk. It is a celebration designed for children up to the age of 12 to participate and get involve for Relay for Life. Each child that registers has to raise at least $25.
The child that raises the most money will be named Little Miss or Mister Relay. So far Relay For Life in Bertie County has only had one child sign up for the kid’s walk.
If a child would like to register to do the kids walk they can start raising money now and the night of the Relay even they can come and turn the money in that night of the Relay event. The parent or guardian of the child can also go online to www.relayforlife.org/bertienc and fill out a Kid’s Walk registration form online.
Do not forget that the 2021 Relay for Life in Bertie County is still taking place.
The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. It will remain in the parking lot of the Bertie High School with the parade line up starting at Bertie Middle School in the parking lot.