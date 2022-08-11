WINDSOR - The Granddaddy of them all is just weeks away.
The 29th annual Bertie County Relay For Life – making it the oldest such event in North Carolina – is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20 on the campus of Bertie High School. The event raises much-needed funds to fight cancer.
“The planning committee, teams and volunteers are striving to keep the mission of the American Cancer Society strong,” said longtime Relay For Life leader Jo Ann Jordan. “Relay For Life represents hope: Hope that those lost to cancer will not be forgotten and that those fighting the battle against cancer will be supported and that one day, cancer and the pain will be eliminated.”
This year’s event, which will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and continue through 9:30 p.m., will be a hybrid event. Those who wish to participate in the regular fashion – getting out of their cars and participating that way – are welcome to do so. Those who wish to stay in his or her vehicle can participate as if it were a drive-thru event.
A Drive-Thru Parade will start from Bertie Middle School and make its way to the high school. Teams and survivors are encouraged to decorate cars. That will be followed by opening ceremonies which will include survivor introductions, the National Anthem, presentation of colors and a speaker.
“Our reason to Relay is to honor and show support to our survivors and their caregivers,” Jordan said. “We encourage all survivors to come and participate in the event.”
Children will also have a chance to participate in the event as always. There will be a Kid’s Walk with introductions of the children participants. There will also be the annual Little Mr. and Miss Relay competition.
The highlight of the evening – as always – will be the Luminary Ceremony where names will be read in memory and honor of loved ones. Torches, gold and white luminaries will line the drive in front of the pond coming towards the Bertie High School auditorium.
Corporate sponsors provide so much assistance and financial support for Relay For Life. They will be represented by having their names on the back of purple bags which line the drive.
“We cannot thank all of our corporate sponsors enough,” Jordan said. “Each and every one of them is a blessing to our event.”
Joran also expressed her appreciation – on behalf of the planning committee – to volunteers, team captains and team members, as well as survivors, caregivers and Relay For Life participants.
She expressed thanks for Bertie County Sheriff John Holley and his department for security and those who raised funds – corporate or individual – to make the event a success.
“Money raised at Bertie County Relay For Life will help find a cure,” Jordan said. “Dollars provide hope for the future, progress towards a cure and answers to cancer questions and concerns.”
Those who wish to contribute to Relay For Life or learn more can go to www.cancer.org and search for the Bertie County event or call 1-800-ACS-2345.