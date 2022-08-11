Relay Logo

Relay Logo

Relay Logo

WINDSOR - The Granddaddy of them all is just weeks away.

The 29th annual Bertie County Relay For Life – making it the oldest such event in North Carolina – is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20 on the campus of Bertie High School. The event raises much-needed funds to fight cancer.

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.