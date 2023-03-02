...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 1 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Investigators with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are requesting information from the public associated with the ongoing investigation into the death of Lan Thi Rawles and the assault on Rochelle Harrell on Monday, Feb. 20.
Investigators have released a rendering of an individual who is a person of interest, to the investigation, and are requesting the public share any information they may have concerning the individual or the case.
Please contact law enforcement at the following tip line, 252-512-4343. The public is asked to leave a detailed voicemail message in the event that lines are busy.
Aulander resident for 51 years, Rawls was found dead at the scene at 108 N. Commerce St. on Monday evening, Feb. 20, at 11:51 p.m. The victim’s caregiver, Rochelle Harrell, 62 was airlifted to Greenville and was listed in critical condition with stab wounds when she entered the hospital. Harrell is now recovering.
There is no motive or cause of death for Rawls. Investigators reported there were no signs of forced entry.
Again, any individuals with information should contact law enforcement at the tip line, 252-512-4343. Please leave a detail message if the lines are busy.