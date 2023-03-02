Rendering Murder Suspect

This is a rendering of a person of interest in the Feb. 20 murder of Lan Thi Rawles.

Investigators with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are requesting information from the public associated with the ongoing investigation into the death of Lan Thi Rawles and the assault on Rochelle Harrell on Monday, Feb. 20.

Investigators have released a rendering of an individual who is a person of interest, to the investigation, and are requesting the public share any information they may have concerning the individual or the case.