WINDSOR – From landscaping to scorekeeping, it may be time to 'lift the face' of some of Bertie High School's old – and some say 'tired' – athletic facilities.
And it might be the case that the venue doesn't need major reconstructive surgery, but rather a nip or a tuck. From landscaping to scorekeeping, there are plenty of ways to lift the face of a tired facility so that it looks fresh to visitors for years to come.
At their Nov. 9 meeting the Bertie County Board of Education viewed a PowerPoint presentation from Executive Director of Operations and Human Resources Michael White on plans for such a ‘face-lift’ in what is proposed to be a four-part upgrade.
“We’re looking at doing it in four phases,” White acknowledged. “Phase-1 would be lighting for the football field, baseball field, softball field and parking lot. Phase-2 is baseball and softball (field upgrades), Phase-3 would be the football field and track (upgrades), and Phase-4 would be the tennis courts.”
White elaborated on the expected results of the various phases.
Beginning with the Musco Lighting for the three fields: factory-wired pole top luminaire assemblies would be in place with no wires above ground – all wires running through the metal poles and underground.
Once installed, a Control Link control and monitoring system would allow for remote on/off, dimming and monitoring, and there would be an expected reduction in energy and maintenance costs. He also set the cost for this phase at $1,100,000.
“The lights are all very elaborate looking and are very clean-looking, he admitted. “These are LED lights, so instead of a spread, they would point in one direction.”
Phase-2 encompasses the two primary outdoor spring sports of baseball and softball. Improvements include: removing and replacing the existing softball infield; install a warning track along the first-base line on the softball field; restore the baseball press box and expand storage for equipment; rebuild the baseball visitor bullpen beyond the third base line fence; and install new scoreboards at both fields. This improvement is estimated to cost $175,000.
“We think maintenance can do some of these and save us some money,” he remarked.
The most elaborate (and most expensive at an estimated price tag of $1,840,000) would be the improvements to the football field and track which encloses it. Those improvements would be entirely removing the existing track, pavement and metal fencing; install concrete walkway to bleachers, concession/restrooms and visitor area; regrade and re-sod the football field and install drains; move all track venues to the field end zones; install a new track with asphalt base and synthetic surfacing; erect new goal posts; wire for a new public address system; and install a new scoreboard.
“If you’ve been out there you’ll notice there are actually sinkholes that are a safety concern because children could actually fall into them, and a drainage system would help that,” White said.
“Currently we don’t do track-and-field at all, and the new track with a sort of squishy, cushion material would help. For now, all events are outside the track circle and we would also move everything within the end zones: high jump, long jump, discus pads, and shot put. Concrete walls would go all around to the visitors bleachers.”
The final phase would be tennis courts improvements set at a price tag of around $415,000. That includes: removing the existing three courts currently in place as well as the surrounding high walled fence; replace those courts; install two new additional courts for a total of five; and, install new fencing and add a windscreen.
“The county said it was a ‘no-go’ in paving over the old ones,” he stated. “Coaches also say three courts are not enough, so six was an option, but five was great.”
White said funding sources for the estimated $3.5 million cost would be a PARTF (Parks and Recreation Trust Fund) grant of $500,000, then there would be local funds, and ESSER III (Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief) funds, part of the American Rescue Plan Act signed in March 2021.
“The PARTF Funds are a matching fund so we have to have $500,000 as well,” he included.
Board members inquired if there would be enough room for track-and-field events once they were moved inside the track circle, and asked how the priority was established for each phase.
“The NC High School Athletic Association says we do not have adequate lighting, so that was why that was Phase-1,”White explained. “Phase-2 was the $175,000 (price tag), Phase-3 to give us time to acquire the necessary funds, and even with the $500,000, we would not get it until next year this time. So we had to space it out like that.”
There was also a question of whether the track could be repaired and not need replacement.
“That’s why we haven’t had any (track) meets, because of the condition of the track itself,” one Board member elaborated.
“I’m just concerned about the safety of the community as well as that of our students because there are safety hazards on that track,” said Board chair Tarsha Dudley.
White said if lighting installation were to begin as soon as possible, then he has been told a January start would make for completion sometime in March.
“The rest of it I could not give you any dates at all because this company gave us itemized costs,” he noted.
“This is long overdue,” remarked one Board member at the conclusion of discussion.
