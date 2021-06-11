WINDSOR – Those seeking help with rent and utilities will have another opportunity.
The N.C. Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) Program will reopen for applications.
The program provides rent and utility bill assistance to renters who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have made a lot of changes since the last application process. Last time we had approximately 55,000 applications instead of the expected 17,000 applications,” said NC HOPE Representative Nimasheena Burns. “Now we have our own call center and write our own checks.”
The program will serve very low-income renters in 88 counties, including Bertie and the surrounding counties.
According to Burns, very low income is defined as earning less than or equal to 50 percent of the area median income for the county in which the renter resides.
Twelve counties received direct federal funding for rent and utility assistance programs. Those were Buncombe, Cabarrus, Cumberland, Durham, Forsyth, Gaston, Guilford, Johnston, Mecklenburg, New Hanover, Union and Wake counties. Renters in these counties must apply through the local program and are not eligible through HOPE.
“These counties were large enough to receive their own funding,” Burns added.
Native American tribes also received direct federal funding for rent and utility assistance programs.
To qualify for assistance the applicant must meet all of a set list of requirements.
The applicant must rent his or her place or residence.
The renter must have missed rent or utility payments since April 1, 2020 or been faced with homelessness or possible eviction. The renter does not have to be late on rent when they apply in order to qualify for assistance. Being late on an essential utility since April 1, 2020 qualifies as being at risk of eviction or homelessness
The applicant must have lost income or been unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, or experienced significant costs or financial hardships due to the pandemic.
The applicant must reside in one of the 88 counties in the program, and have a household income level that is less than 50 percent of the area median income for the county the applicant resides.
The new phase of the HOPE Program will pay the monthly rent owed to the landlord, up to fair market value rent for a two-bedroom unit in the county.
Eligible applicants may receive up to 12 months of rent assistance, which may include up to nine months of past due rent.
“Rent assistance provided during the first phase of the HOPE Program counts towards the nine months of past due rent assistance that an applicant can receive. If a renter received six months assistance last time, they can only receive six months of assistance this time. There is no duplication of benefits,” said Burns.
The program pays three months of future rent at a time, with 12 months being the maximum amount of assistance the program can provide.
If the applicant has not exhausted months of rent assistance and funds are still available, the applicant may reapply for additional assistance if needed. Federal grant guidance requires that applicants reapply and re-qualify every three months to ensure the applicant qualifies for assistance.
“Rent assistance is paid to the landlord on behalf of the eligible applicant. Landlords that accept this phase of HOPE funds agree not to evict the renter for nonpayment of rent during the time of assistance and for at least 60 days after the period ends,” Burns added.
Utility assistance will be available to applicants that apply and qualify for rent assistance.
According to Burns, utility-only applications will not be accepted in this phase of the Hope Program.
The program covers essential utilities, up to a maximum amount.
Those utilities include electricity up to $510, natural gas, propane or heating oil up to $135, water up to $105 and wastewater up to $120.
“Applicants who reapply for rent assistance may also reapply for utility assistance. Utility assistance will be paid directly to the utility provider on behalf of the applicant. Utility assistance provided during the first phase of the program counts towards the 12 months of assistance the applicant can receive,” she added.
Applicants will need to be head of household and must provide proof of household income, lease or other proof of rental relationship, landlord’s information and most recent utility bill. If the applicant has previously received assistance, the applicant will need to provide his or her previous HOPE identification number.
Rent and utility assistance is provided based on the availability of funding.
For more information or to apply for the program, visit www.hope.nc.gov or call the call center at 1-888-927-5467.
