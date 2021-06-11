Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northeast North Carolina and Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast North Carolina, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western Currituck. In Virginia, Amelia, Brunswick, Charles City, Chesapeake, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights), Eastern Henrico, Greensville, Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Newport News, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Nottoway, Powhatan, Prince Edward, Prince George, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia Beach, Western Chesterfield, Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond) and York. * Until Midnight EDT tonight. * Additional heavy rainfall is possible this afternoon into this evening as a frontal boundary becomes nearly stationary across the region. Up to 2 to 4 inches of rainfall may fall in a short period of time in the heavier thunderstorms, leading to the potential for flash flooding. * Low lying areas near creeks, streams, and rivers and locations with poor drainage could become inundated with floodwater and inaccessible. Flooding of roadways and road closures are also possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&