Midway/Merry Hill

State Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, (left) presents a facsimile of a check for $50,000 to Merry Hill/Midway Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jodey Sary. The grant, which the VFD plans to use to fund an addition to its fire station, is one of five $50,000 grants Goodwin will be awarding to VFDs in his 1st House district.

 Submitted Photo

MIDWAY - State Rep. Ed Goodwin (R-Chowan) recently surprised a Bertie County volunteer fire department with funding from the North Carolina General Assembly.

According to Rep. Goodwin, the N.C. General Assembly allowed him $250,000 to spend as he chose. He said he decided to give the money in five $50,000 increments to fire departments in the region he represents.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.