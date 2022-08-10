State Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, (left) presents a facsimile of a check for $50,000 to Merry Hill/Midway Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jodey Sary. The grant, which the VFD plans to use to fund an addition to its fire station, is one of five $50,000 grants Goodwin will be awarding to VFDs in his 1st House district.
MIDWAY - State Rep. Ed Goodwin (R-Chowan) recently surprised a Bertie County volunteer fire department with funding from the North Carolina General Assembly.
According to Rep. Goodwin, the N.C. General Assembly allowed him $250,000 to spend as he chose. He said he decided to give the money in five $50,000 increments to fire departments in the region he represents.
On Aug. 2, Merry Hill/Midway Volunteer Fire Department was the first to receive the check presentation from Rep. Goodwin, being surprised in the process.
“Only one firefighter [at Merry Hill] knew I was coming,” Goodwin said. “Our volunteer fire departments are often an unrecognized group of people.”
“The money given to Merry Hill/Midway Volunteer Fire Department will go towards an addition to our station, we have outgrown our station,” said Fire Chief Jodey Sary. “After the station addition, we would like to add another pumper/tanker to our department. We would love to build a station that can accommodate our growing corner of the county.”
The other four volunteer fire departments to receive funding, include Center Hill/Crossroads Fire Department in Chowan County, Belvidere/Chappell Hill Fire Department in Perquimans County, Plymouth Fire Department in Washington County and South Mills Fire Department in Camden County.
Center Hill and Belvidere VFDs have mutual aid agreements to assist each other and residents of rural areas in Chowan and Perquimans counties. Goodwin said via phone call that the money gifted to the departments can help the firefighters – who are unpaid volunteers – continue to do their job to the best of their ability.
“I’m all about helping folks,” Goodwin said. “But that little fella often gets overlooked.”
Goodwin added that he did not have stipulations on how the money was to be spent at each fire department. He said some may use the money for equipment upgrades or infrastructure improvements, but would leave it up to their discretion, as things change.
“We can not thank Rep. Goodwin, as well as the N.C. General Assembly for thinking of us when this money became available,” Sary said.
Goodwin stated previously that this money can be spent “directly to save lives.”