Five of eight counties in the region are now seeing only “moderate” community spread of COVID-19, while two others are seeing “significant” spread and one is still experiencing “substantial” spread.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services released its latest County Alert System report on Thursday. In it, no North Carolina counties are now in the red, or highest, tier for viral spread of COVID-19 — the first time that’s happened since DHHS started the reports last year. Only one county, Randolph, was in the red tier in the March 18 county alert system report.
Twenty-one counties, including Currituck, are still in the orange, or middle, tier, which designates substantial spread of the virus. That’s an increase of four counties from the previous alert system report. Significantly, Currituck was one of 82 counties in the yellow, or lowest, tier for viral spread in the last report.
With most counties now in the lowest tier for community spread of the virus, DHHS’ latest report subdivides the yellow tier into three categories: yellow, light yellow and green. Light yellow designates moderate viral spread and green designates “low” spread.
The April 1 report, based on COVID-19 data collected from March 14-27, shows 47 counties, including Pasquotank and Camden, now in the yellow tier. That’s an improvement for Camden, which was classified in the orange tier in the March 18 report.
Meanwhile, five other counties in the region — Chowan, Perquimans, Gates, Bertie and Hertford — are now among the 31 in the light yellow tier. Alleghany County, in the northwestern part of the state, is the only county in the state in the green tier.
To compile the reports, DHHS compares counties according to their COVID-19 case rates per 100,000 people, their percentage of positive tests — the percentage of those testing positive for COVID among those tested for the disease — and the impact virus cases are having on their community hospitals.
Counties in the orange tier reported between 101 and 200 new cases per 100,000 people in 14 days, with at least 21 cases. Their positive test rate was between 8 and 10% and their cases had a “moderate” impact on hospitals.
Counties in yellow tier reported between 20 and 100 new cases, had a positive test rate of 5-7.9%, and saw “medium” case impact on hospitalizations.
Counties in the new light yellow tier reported 10-19 new cases, had a 3-4.9% positive test rate, and “slight” case impact on hospitalizations. The one county in the green tier saw less than 10 new cases, a positive test rate less than 2.9% and had “low” case impact on hospitalizations.
A spokeswoman for Albemarle Regional Health Services, the region’s health department, noted that data in the county alert system report is “several weeks old.”
“Our weekly surveillance report is a real-time snapshot of our current situation in northeastern North Carolina,” ARHS spokeswoman Amy Underhill said. “We remain on a positive trajectory in our service area.”
While climbing into the orange tier in the latest alert system report, Currituck’s 14-day case rate actually fell from the March 18 report. Two weeks ago its case rate was 169.8; it was 121.1 on April 1. Currituck’s positive test rate grew a full percent, however — from 7.4% to 8.4%. Its case impact on hospitalizations, like that of all eight counties in the region, was minimal.
Currituck’s total COVID cases grew by 48 over a roughly two-week period — to 1,462 on Monday. That’s more than twice as many new cases as the 21 reported between March 7 and March 21. Currituck’s active number of COVID cases on Monday was also 11 — four fewer than several weeks ago.
Among the two area counties in the yellow tier, Camden saw the largest decline in case rate over 14 days. Its case rate was 202.4 in the March 18 report but only 110.4 in the latest report. Camden’s positive test rate also fell by 3 percent — from 9.4% to 6.4% — in the April 1 report.
Camden’s total COVID cases as of Monday were 620, an increase of 14 since March 21. Of that number, none were active, a decrease of 12 over the two-week period.
Pasquotank County’s 14-day case rate fell to 128.1, down from 153.2 two weeks ago. Its positive test rate, however, rose by more than one percent to 5.4%.
Pasquotank’s total COVID cases as of Monday were 3,170, an increase of 65 from March 21. Its active cases, meanwhile, rose by only one to 19.
Among area counties falling into the light yellow tier, Chowan County reported the most dramatic decrease. Its 14-day case rate fell from 172.1 to 35.9. Its positive test rate also fell by 2 percent — from 3.5% to 1.5%, the lowest in the region.
Chowan’s total COVID cases grew to 1,394, an increase of only four cases since March 21. Its active cases, meanwhile, dropped to two, seven fewer than two weeks ago.
Perquimans County also reported dramatic decreases in case and positive test rates. Its 14-day case rate fell from 170.8 to 37.1 — the region’s second-lowest — while its positive test rate dropped by more than 4 percent to 2.8%.
Perquimans’ total COVID-19 cases increased by only six to 941 over the two-week period. Its active cases plummeted by 20 to zero on Monday.
Bertie County’s 14-day case rate also slipped below 100, falling from 142.5 in the last report to 63.3 in the latest. Its test positive rate also fell from 3.8% to 2.7%. Bertie’s total COVID cases as of Monday were 1,699, an increase of 19 over the two-week period. Its active cases fell by nine to 8.
Gates County’s 14-day case rate also was under 100, slipping from 129.7 to 95.1. Its test positive rate also fell — from 5.7% to 4.8%. Gates’ total COVID cases rose to 705 on Monday, an increase of 16 over the two-week period. Its active cases fell by five to 9.
Although its community spread is classified moderate, Hertford County was the only county in the region actually to see its 14-day case rate go up in the latest report. The first county in the region to see its case rate drop below 100 in the March 18 report, Hertford’s case rate rose to 109.8 in the April 1 report. Hertford’s test positive rate also rose by more than 1.5% — from 2.8% to 4.4%
Hertford’s total COVID-19 cases grew by roughly 30 over the two-week period to 2,001. Its number of active cases as of Monday were 14, an increase of four.