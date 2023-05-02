...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Aulander — Roanoke Connect, a subsidiary of Roanoke Cooperative, recently revealed its new brand identity to its board and employees at its headquarters in Aulander.
Roanoke Connect announced that it is changing its name to Fybe, revealing a new logo and brand positioning.
"Fybe is committed to empowering the people and communities in the rural and underserved areas throughout North Carolina with the fiber technology services they deserve at a price they can afford,” said Bo Coughlin, chief operating officer. “Fybe is about offering our Roanoke Cooperative members, customers, and the underserved communities of North Carolina more.
“As part of our relentless pursuit to create a better experience, our 100 percent fiber-optic technology services will deliver superior broadband speed and reliability,” Coughlin continued. “And we're always looking forward, pursuing what's next and striving to do more to further the quality of life for everyone."
Fybe’s 100 percent fiber-optic technology services will transform life for everyone. Homeowners will receive a whole new window on the world through faster and more reliable internet services. This high-speed broadband will also enable new high-tech equipment monitoring that will give homeowners energy usage insights that can help them use less energy and save more money.
Businesses in Fybe service territories will now have access to the technology services they need to drive revenue growth and to recruit and retain key talent. Communities will benefit from increased property values and tax revenues. The need for fiber services in the rural and underserved areas of North Carolina is real and Fybe has the experience and leadership to lead the way.
“Our Fybe leadership team brings over one hundred years of combined experience in delivering broadband service to communities,” said Marshall Cherry, president and CEO of Roanoke Cooperative, Fybe’s parent company. “We have committed to delivering universal broadband access in 2023 similar to the way electricity wasn’t accessible to all Americans in the 1930s.”
Coughlin also feels the new tagline – The World is Waiting - captures the benefit of Fybe’s high-speed Internet access and invites users to go anywhere to experience virtually anything and everything online. The new identity will be shared with members through a variety of communications beginning April 26.
About Fybe
Fybe, an initiative spearheaded by Roanoke Connect Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of Roanoke Cooperative, is building their broadband network to provide high-speed internet to counties in North Carolina. Fybe offers residential and business customers broadband internet, voice services, and smart grid energy efficiency capabilities. Living a fully connected and enhanced quality of life is Fybe’s commitment to the communities they serve.