Aulander - Roanoke Electric Cooperative, a leading cooperative in North Carolina, announces a major rebranding to become Roanoke Cooperative. The new name demonstrates that the co-op offers much more than electricity to member-owners.

“Since our inception in 1938, our dedication has been to enrich the lives of our members by providing the highest quality products and services,” said Marshall Cherry, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While continuing to provide reliable, cost-efficient electrical service, shortening our new name is our way of informing the public that we are more than just an electric provider. We have significantly expanded our offerings and will continue to do so to meet the ever-changing needs of those we serve.”