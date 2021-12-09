WINDSOR - The Chairman and Vice Chairman roles are changing in Bertie County.
The Bertie County Commissioners voted to appoint a new chairman and vice chairman at their regularly scheduled meeting held Monday night in the Commissioners Room.
According to Bertie County Manager Juan Vaughan II, on the first Monday meeting in December North Carolina General Statutes require every county commission board go through a reorganization process. “
We will now take nominations for a new chairman and vice chairman for the board,” added Vaughan.
The then board chair Tammy Lee turned the gavel over to Vaughan.
Commissioner Ron Wesson moved to nominate Vice Chairman John Trent as the new Chair for the Bertie County Commissioners.
There was no discussion, and the vote passed unanimously.
Next was to seek recommendations for the vice chairman’s position.
“I would like to make a nomination for Commissioner Wesson as vice chair,” said Vice Chairman Trent.
There was no discussion, and the vote passed unanimously.
Chairman Trent was first elected as a Bertie County Commissioner in 2012, and is currently serving his third term. He formerly served as chairman of the board in 2016, 2017 and 2019.
Vice Chairman Wesson was first elected as a Bertie County Commissioner in 2012, and is currently serving his third term. He formerly served as chairman of the board in twice and served as vice chairman in 2018.
The next Bertie County Commissioners’ regularly scheduled meeting will held at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10 in the Commissioners’ Room at the Bertie County Government Building.
